 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A Trinity of Diploma Courses for Liverpool Theatre School

Details
Hits: 446
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Liverpool Theatre School has become the UK’s first training organisation to be validated by Trinity College London (@TrinityC_L) across all three disciplines of musical theatre, acting and contemporary dance.  

The centre of excellence, which already offers Trinity qualifications in musical theatre and acting, is set to introduce a new contemporary dance course in September, accredited by Trinity College London.

Liverpool Theatre School is currently accepting applications for all courses with auditions and interviews being conducted by video because of the coronavirus lockdown.  

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, which is rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted, said: “Trinity’s professional performing arts qualifications are the most well-respected in the industry. It’s a real coup for Liverpool Theatre School to become the only training provider in the country to offer Trinity qualifications across the full range of performance specialisms.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the examination board’s seal of approval for the new contemporary dance diploma at Liverpool Theatre School, which complements the rest of our performing arts courses perfectly. There are no audition fees at Liverpool Theatre School and we have also introduced an online video auditions process so that prospective students can still apply for a place for the next academic year, despite the coronavirus lockdown.”

Courses validated by Trinity College London are the only professional performing arts qualifications recognised by the government for Dance and Drama Awards (DaDA). Liverpool Theatre School also offers scholarships for talented students in need of financial support.

Liverpool Theatre School is based at Liverpool Central Studios, where students can also access BTEC qualifications in performing arts, dance and musical theatre through partner training college, Studio 76.

Established more than 80 years ago, Liverpool Theatre School has trained performers who have gone on to appear in hit shows from the West End to Las Vegas. Alumni include Oliver Ormson (High Fidelity, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon, Back to the Future the Musical), Mike Eborall (Miss Saigon), Tommy Sherlock (Tenors of Rock), Catriona Gillespie (Wicked) and Alex Patmore (Blood Brothers, Cilla).

Advertisement

Five ways to create household harmony during lockdown
Sector News
Fortunately, there are ways to manage the stresses and strains of bein
Across the UK, arts organisations, museums and theatres are unveiling innovative digital plans to ensure culture and creativity is accessible for all
Sector News
Culture at your fingertips from homeAcross the UK, arts organisations,
Free COVID-19 online course re-launches to learners worldwide
Sector News
68,000 people all across the globe are learning about coronavirus via

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh Education Minister asks ‘national heroes’ to keep schools open for NHS and carers during school holidays
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @KirstyWilliams has today (Saturday, March 28
Five ways to create household harmony during lockdown
Sector News
Fortunately, there are ways to manage the stresses and strains of bein
Across the UK, arts organisations, museums and theatres are unveiling innovative digital plans to ensure culture and creativity is accessible for all
Sector News
Culture at your fingertips from homeAcross the UK, arts organisations,
Free COVID-19 online course re-launches to learners worldwide
Sector News
68,000 people all across the globe are learning about coronavirus via
Learning doesn't stop at Newbury College
Sector News
Following the government announcement on Wednesday 18 March, @NewburyC
Welsh Education Minister announces exam arrangements for Years 10 and 12
Sector News
The Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has announced how curren
Route Review Update
Sector News
Stakeholder engagement and effective consultation with employers are a
Global Vocational Skills launches a new website
Sector News
Here at Global Vocational Skills (@i_GVS), we are pleased to announce
Basingstoke College of Technology shows support for community during COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
During these unprecedented times @BCoT has introduced several measures
New guidance on distance learning during Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@NEU publish new guidance on distance learning during the #Coronavirus
How to stay physically active during coronavirus restrictions
Sector News
"It's really important to use movement and activity as a way of breaki
New Course Meets Demand for Electrical / Hybrid Vehicles at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
@S_ERC have launched a new @The_IMI Level 4 in the Diagnostics, Testin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 18 hours

Managing the Mental Health of Your Home-Working Staff

Overview With so many staff now having to work from home through the coronavirus pandemic, many people will suffer the psychological consequences of...

Jo Moriani - updated event, ‘T Levels Update’ 18 hours 30 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 18 hours

Succeeding at your short Ofsted monitoring visit for new...

Overview Key aspects of provision that inspectors will want to get under the skin of in making their judgements about your progress against each of...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4293)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page