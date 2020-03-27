 
New Course Meets Demand for Electrical / Hybrid Vehicles at South Eastern Regional College

Details
@S_ERC have launched a new @The_IMI Level 4 in the Diagnostics, Testing and Repair of Electrical / Hybrid Vehicles and Components which is set to gear local car mechanics and technicians to meet the needs of a changing industry.

The course is accredited by the Institute for the Motor Industry (IMI), the professional association for individuals working in the retail motor industry and the authoritative voice of the sector. IMI set, uphold and promote professional standards by driving skills acquisition, establishing clearer career paths, and boosting public confidence in the motor industry.  

Speaking about the new course, John Nixon, Head of School, School of Construction, Engineering Services and Skills for Work said,

“This is the first course of its kind in Northern Ireland, and will provide people working in the industry the opportunity to come to SERC and upskill and thus gaining an immediate benefit to their business, as well as gearing up to meet increased demand as in the not so distant future, petrol and diesel will move to become electrical or hybrid.

He added “It is part of our very ethos to work with industry. The College is able to provide relevant training to local, regional and national garages and dealerships and they are able to provide us with industry advice and realities which we can apply to curriculum to help best prepare our students for working life.”

Paul McCaughern from Dubtech said,

“We at Dubtech are very privileged to have been part of the first-roll out of SERC’s IMI accredited Level 4 EV/Hybrid qualification. I highly recommend the training at SERC’s Downpatrick Campus. Electrical and Hybrid vehicles are becoming more and more common in today’s motoring world, and in turn we like to keep up to date with the latest training in vehicle systems, diagnostics and repairs.”

Brian Drysdale, speaking on behalf of a group of local motor vehicle industry professionals who recently took part in the course said,

“We as independent motor technicians have found SERC to be at the forefront of hybrid technology for a number of years. Courses, delivered by lecturer Alan Kerr, have been engaging and enjoyable as well as being highly informative. The safety aspect forms a significant part of the course as the voltages mechanics are dealing with when working on these vehicles can be lethal. The training makes us more confident when working with modern hybrid vehicles.”

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page