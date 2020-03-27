Style your way forward in a hairdressing career with Borders College

Ross Mair is currently studying Hairdressing @BordersCollege and is passionate about doing what he loves best. Aged 18 and from Greenlaw, he became interested in the industry at a young age and decided to enrol on the Schools Academy Hairdressing programme while at school.

This led to a full-time placement at the College and Ross has never looked back. A firm believer in equality, he knows all too well the importance of gender balance within any industry and the benefits this can bring to businesses.

Ross has a passion for modern trends and would like to one day work in a salon. Excited about finishing his studies and pursuing his career, he’s already getting a taste of the real world of work through a work placement at the Vanity Lounge in Galashiels.

His advice to any males thinking of studying Hairdressing is: “If you feel inspired and passionate about it, then go for it. Everyone is equal and you’ll be treated no different. I get loads of support from my female colleagues and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at College”



