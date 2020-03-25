Busuu Provides Free Online Language Classes for Students Affected By School Closures

#KeepKidsLearning - @Busuu, one of the world's most popular language-learning platforms, has launched a new initiative to support kids and families across the globe impacted school closures during the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative, Keep Kids Learning, provides free online language classes taught by qualified teachers for students in different age groups.

Currently, over 130 countries around the world have announced or implemented school closures. The latest UNSECO figures estimate that over 80% of the world's student population is already affected.

“As a working parent myself, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to keep kids occupied when school is closed. With so much uncertainty around when schools will reopen, it’s crucial that we keep children engaged in learning as best we can,” said Bernhard Niesner, Co-founder and CEO, Busuu. “By providing live-streamed language classes, at no cost to families or schools, we hope that we can help alleviate the learning disruption caused by this terrible crisis. As the coronavirus crisis evolves, we’ll continue to support kids, parents and schools across the globe.”

With Keep Kids Learning, Busuu will host more than 90 language classes a week, teaching English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese lessons. Classes will be grouped by age group – 5-7, 8-10, and 11-14 years – and taught for free by Busuu’s network of experienced and qualified language teachers, who will be compensated by Busuu.

