Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation responds to Covid-19 by donating entire £20k balance to emergency fund

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

As the Covid-19 pandemic hits, various groups are working to help ease the pressure on those worst affected. The County Durham Community Foundation have responded to the needs of their community and launched the County Durham Covid-19 Response Fund to help those community groups survive.

The Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation has been one of the founding supporters and have donated their entire fund of over £20k to support front-line community groups and local charities in County Durham as the uncertainty continues.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group said

“People are at the centre of everything we do, so we’ve made an important decision to change the pillars upon which our fund was established with the aim of supporting those who are in need of funds more than ever.

As changes are announced daily, we are committed to supporting the local community in whatever way we can. Be that through launching our #EducateWhilstYouIsolate campaign to help people fill their days with learning by expanding eligibility to our fully funded online courses or through donating our entire LCG Foundation fund to this brilliant community cause. I’m just happy that the foundation is set up and is able to help those who need support the most at this difficult time”.

Working with County Durham Community Foundation the funds could help buy:

£5 could buy a hot dinner for an older person self-isolating

£10 could buy basic food items for a food bank (as people panic buy items, those who cannot afford to are left without access to essentials)

£20 could buy fuel to help a volunteer deliver meals on wheels

£50 could support village halls to call elderly people in self-isolation

£100 could keep the lights on for a community group

You can also donate, please go to: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/durhamcovid

Chief Executive of County Durham Community Foundation, Michelle Cooper, said:

“The situation is becoming more serious as each hour passes, and we cannot afford to wait around. We are devoting all of our time and energy into supporting our local grassroots groups, which in turn will bolster our communities.

“Illness, isolation, loneliness and poverty are very real in County Durham and Darlington right now, and exasperated by the spread of Covid-19: but if we work together we can provide support to the life-changing local community services that will lessen the blow.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @TheHartSchool Sixth Formâ€™s unique selling point is a bespoke curric Sector News #KeepKidsLearning - @Busuu, one of the world's most popular language-l Sector News In the midst of global school closures, video conferencing platform Zo