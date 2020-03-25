Next generation urged to consider a career opportunity for life in agricultural engineering

AGCO #Apprenticeship Scheme - Earn while you learn and gain an industry approved qualification recognised the world-over

The next generation of budding engineers are being urged to consider the opportunities with one of the most recognised and renowned engineering apprenticeship schemes across all industries, in what is also considered one of the most important sectors in the world.

Food production is an essential industry we all rely on, and the role of the agricultural engineer has never been more crucial as we enter new levels of cutting-edge technology that is transforming traditional farm practices.

The advanced machinery and technology that is driving the changing face of farming, both in the UK and worldwide, is reliant on the technicians and engineers that service, maintain and advise on the use of kit that is regularly pushed into high-intensity use in challenging conditions.

Now in its 21st year, the AGCO Apprenticeship Scheme has helped an overwhelming number of young people to join the land-based engineering sector in the UK, and develop a career for life with leading brands such as Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt.

The scheme is a partnership between the industry leading AGCO corporation, and agricultural engineering education specialists Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG in Warwickshire, and Coleg Cambria Llysfasi in Wales. The industry created and approved training is designed for young engineers to develop into positions within the agricultural sector with AGCO dealerships across the UK.

It has been the starting point for some of the most highly respected and coveted agricultural engineers in the sector. Supported by AGCO’s nationwide network of service dealerships, the AGCO Apprenticeship scheme offers aspiring engineers the opportunity to build a rewarding vocation, often in a sector they had not previously considered.

Anthony Linfield, AGCO Training Development Manager explains,

“By successfully participating in an AGCO apprenticeship, you will receive an industry approved qualification at the same time as gaining fantastic hands-on practical skills through a manufacturer backed scheme. This is all whilst earning a wage.”

This year, some 40 new budding agricultural engineers have taken the first-steps to a career through the AGCO Apprenticeship scheme, as they join either from the Year 1 Cohort or join from a Level 2 status elsewhere to continue to the Level 3 qualification offered via AGCO.

They join a total of some 90 apprentices across all year Cohorts of the apprenticeship scheme, which now includes the new end-point assessment (EPA). Under new apprenticeship reforms, all apprentices must now complete an EPA, designed to test whether each has gained the skills, knowledge and behaviours to complete their apprenticeship.

“The EPA further enhances what is already recognised as one of the best engineering apprenticeships across all industries,” explains Mr Linfield.

He concludes, “On completion, the qualification really opens up doors for a career for life with industry respected and recognised training and opportunities through AGCO’s dedicated dealership network, across the country.”