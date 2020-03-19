Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff

Following today’s (Thursday) announcement by Deputy First Minster John Swinney that the exam diet has been cancelled, the college sector has vowed to continue working closely with Scottish Government and its agencies, student associations, and trade unions to help quickly put in place measures of support for students and staff, including the more vulnerable within the sector.

College institutions will collaborate with awarding bodies to provide as much certainty as possible for learners so they can continue their journeys into college, onto other college or university courses and into employment.

Commenting on the collaborative approach being taken by the college sector during this crisis, Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, said:

“We support Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s decision to cancel the exam diet this year as the safety of students and staff is rightly the priority during the COVID-19 emergency, and the college sector will fully collaborate with the Scottish Government and its agencies, student associations and trade unions to help quickly put in place measures to provide the required support for students and staff, including the more vulnerable.

“College institutions will work timeously and cooperatively with awarding bodies to provide as much certainty as possible for learners so they can continue their journeys into college, onto other college or university courses, and into employment which is dependent upon gaining certifications.

“It is essential that the life chances and opportunities of our learners are not affected by the COVID-19 crisis and that they are able to progress with their learner journeys.

“The college sector has been and will continue to follow the latest guidance from public health bodies and the Scottish and UK governments to safeguard students and staff.

“College institutions are expanding online and remote learning for students, where feasible, and introducing remote working for staff, where possible. Colleges will continue to disseminate updated information specifically tailored for their own institutions to their students and staff.”

Commenting, Deputy First Minister John Swinney, said:

“Richard Lochhead, Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, has been in close contact this week with college and university principals, campus trade unions and NUS Scotland, to ensure measures are introduced to minimise any potential disruption for students and staff and ensure their wellbeing – that means withdrawing face-to-face teaching and making arrangements where possible for online teaching.

“The handling of this transition is obviously key to reduce stress on students and staff and we are looking to our colleges and universities to make appropriate operational decisions, while prioritising the health of staff, students and the wider public.

“On student funding, the Student Awards Agency Scotland has robust business continuity measures in place to ensure their business services remain functioning. We will endeavour to continue to fund students on time. Given the nature of these unprecedented times we will keep students updated throughout.

“We are also working very closely with the Scottish Funding Council and institutions on business continuity actions that will support institutions, students and staff.”