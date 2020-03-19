 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes

Details
Hits: 202
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORONAVIRUS 

With coronavirus closing schools across the UK, Exemplar Education – the UK’s largest home learning provider – is offering children free access to its online maths tuition programme. 

Exemplar has today written to all schools faced with closure saying that its maths lessons from Year 1 right up to GCSE will be available to any child who needs it. 

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education says, “We want to make sure children don’t fall behind if their school closes or they have to self-isolate. Our platform is user-friendly, curriculum aligned and supports the learning of millions of kids. And now we are making it free of charge for 30 days”.

Exemplar Education, the UK’s largest home learning company, has today announced it will offer free maths lessons for millions of kids affected by the coronavirus. As children self-isolate and schools look likely to close across the UK, Exemplar Education has written to 28,000 schools offering to give pupils free access to its online maths programme including its popular GCSE maths revision package.

Exemplar Education is the UK’s largest home learning company with 400,000 children having enrolled on its courses and over 5,500 lessons completed every day with an average pass mark of 95.7%. 

The programme is a user-friendly online teaching system specifically created to support the UK National Curriculum. It has over 2,000 video lessons and 6 million questions for children to answer. Exemplar’s hopes that this offer will mean that children isolated at home will not fall behind with their studies. 

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education says, “During these times of uncertainty, it is important to keep children’s learning as normal as possible. Ahead of schools closing across the UK, we want to ensure that children are not at any disadvantage due to a disruption with their learning”. 

Exemplar Education’s online learning system offers children a tailored approach to learning, with children getting their own log in and taking an online assessment before starting the course to ensure they are at the right academic starting point. Parents are also given a log in so that they can track their children’s progress. 

The Exemplar free offer is intended to run for thirty days and support children self-isolating and schools struggling to deal with closure. 

Steve O’Hara adds, "Exemplar Education has always been passionate about putting children first and that is why we are offering our maths tuition programme free of charge for 30 days. We hope this service will minimise disruption and make learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes.”

Advertisement

Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education

For more information about how to get started visit the website at : 

<ENDS>

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
Pershore woman one of the first to benefit from free training programme
Sector News
A Pershore woman has embarked on new employment after accessing free t
British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspections affected by Covid-19
Sector News
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a number of British Schools Overseas
Govt must take immediate measures for “inevitable” school closures
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Government must take immedi
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel
Malvern Hills College students add splash of colour to iconic town department store
Sector News
Art students at @MalvernHColWCG are working on a blank canvas with a d

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page