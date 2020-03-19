St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19

@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in General Practice’, now open for enrolment on @FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform.

Designed for front-line clinicians, healthcare workers and professionals tackling the large volume of patients in the current COVID-19 pandemic within the UK primary care sector, and led by experts at St George’s University of London, learners will explore the epidemiology, clinical symptoms and signs, and current management of COVID-19, and follow the evolving situation in the UK. Participants will also learn how to complete a safe assessment of suspected COVID-19 cases and discover the best protocol to protect themselves and others going forward.

Teaching for the ‘Managing COVID-19 in General Practice’ course commences on 6th April and the course will run for 2 weeks, requiring about 2 hours of study per week. The course will be relevant to healthcare practitioners around the globe, though it will be based around guidance by UK public health bodies. Learners will also be encouraged to share their experiences and best practice in order to support each other.

Dr Mohammad Razai, academic clinical fellow in primary care at St George’s, University of London, said: “With a huge amount of information coming in every day with news and advice about Covid-19, it can be difficult to make sense of the information relevant for frontline clinical practice. For this course we will take participants through the most useful and up-to-date research and guidance.

“By the end of the programme, we are hopeful that participants will have received a concise, practical and where possible, evidence-based approach to dealing with Covid-19 in primary care.”

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn, said: “Supporting those working within the NHS at this difficult and testing time is imperative. As part of FutureLearn’s response to the crisis, we are working with our expert partners to ensure healthcare professionals have the necessary information and guidance they need to best treat patients whilst reducing the risks to themselves.”

