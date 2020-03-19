 
As businesses send staff home why not take the time to study?

#UKlockdown - #DigitalSkills, #MentalHealth, #Autism - Innovative #OnlineLearning @_LearningCurve Group

As Government continue to advise social distancing to minimise the impact of Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to ensure your mind stays active.

Learning Curve Group (LCG), have expanded eligibility criteria for their online enrolment and induction process for their suite of 40+ flexible learning courses, which means anyone can have access to their courses whether they've studied with them before or not.

Their courses are completed online too, which allows you to gain skills without having to attend a classroom and whilst we’re stuck at home. So, if businesses are sending staff home why not take the time to study something you’ve always been interested in, do some extra CPD and most importantly; keep your mind active.

LCG have 40+ courses covering key sectors and topics including Mental Health Awareness, Understanding Autism and Digital Skills.

