 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep parents and carers up to date as schools prepare for home working

Details
Hits: 341
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#UKlockdown - Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep Derby parents and carers up to date on #Coronavirus and curriculum as schools prepare for home working

A GOVERNMENT funded website and app which was launched in Derby earlier this year, is fast becoming the go-to place for parents and carers in the city, as schools prepare to temporarily shut following the Coronavirus outbreak.

New resources and advice on the virus are being uploaded daily to the School Toolkit website and app to help support home learning after the UK Government decided to temporarily shut all primary schools in England, Scotland and Wales.

It is backed by a social media campaign which will help to support the app and website with its soft approach to parenting challenges.

Believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, the School Toolkit is a one-stop shop showcasing everything you need to know about primary school life. Translated into five different languages – Polish, Kurdish, Urdu, Slovak and Latvian, as well as English, it aims to encourage and support parental engagement between home and school.

It has proved immensely popular in Derby and beyond since its launch earlier this year and, if it continues to be a success, the website and app will be rolled out nationwide.

“We are uploading fresh content frequently to the School Toolkit website, app and on its social media channels,” said Ellen Wilkinson, deputy head teacher at The Bemrose School and lead on the School Toolkit project.

“There is advice on how to explain to your children about Coronavirus and support for dealing with the anxiety and stress which can be caused should you have to self-isolate.

“There is, of course, practical information from the World Health Organisation for parents and carers, the NHS plus advice on what you should do if you think you or your child has Coronavirus.”

Ellen and Kash Khunkhuna, project manager for the School Toolkit, have been working round the clock to ensure that there are resources available to support home working on the website and app.

“There are several resources available on the website and app, links to free E-books for learning, free downloads and helpful ideas on how to get creative, too,” said Ellen.

“We talk about how something such as watching a film with your child can involve an element of learning; talk about what has happened in the film together to turn this into a literacy task or draw pictures of your favourite characters.

“We’re putting together five daily suggestions for parents so that they don’t have to scroll through different websites; simple activities which will help to keep children entertained, support their learning, keep them in a routine.”

Advertisement

Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch

Eighteen schools, predominantly in Normanton, Sinfin, Alvaston and Chaddesden, currently have access to the website and app, which was officially launched earlier this year.

So far, it has been well received by parents, carers and those working in education.

Ellen added: “The School Toolkit is the crucial link between school and home and now, more than ever, we need that relationship to blossom.

“School life, teaching and the curriculum have changed so much over the years and if we can help to support parents and carers with resources, videos, links and useful tools then all of our children will benefit.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
Pershore woman one of the first to benefit from free training programme
Sector News
A Pershore woman has embarked on new employment after accessing free t
British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspections affected by Covid-19
Sector News
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a number of British Schools Overseas
Govt must take immediate measures for “inevitable” school closures
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Government must take immedi
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page