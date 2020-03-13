Recruitment campaign launches for new Institute board members in Business, Finance & Skills, Education

@IFAteched (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education) is recruiting two additional high-profile board members. Senior figures from across the world of work and learning can apply for key roles in shaping the future of apprenticeships and technical education. Candidates should be from business or public sector organisations that employ a significant number of apprentices.
They will need to understand the challenges and opportunities that the apprenticeship and wider technical education reform programme presents to employers.
Interviews will take place in June with appointments announced in the weeks to follow. The addition of two extra board members will bring the total number up to 12.
Antony Jenkins, chair of the Institute board, said:
“The Institute is looking for two new board members to fulfil an important governance role. We are looking for people who have experience of managing apprentices and also with financial and regulatory experience. They will play a crucial role in providing leadership at the top of the organisation and making sure it is properly governed.”
The Department for Education will be leading the recruitment process.
