 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Industry Support for Fire and Security Engineering Apprentices at SERC

Details
Hits: 462
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
South Eastern Regional Colleges’ links with specialist fire and security engineering firms
@S_ERC links with specialist fire and security engineering firms ensures apprentices get the best possible start in this fast-growing industry.

Stuart Rankin, Deputy Head of School, Construction, Engineering and Skills for Work at SERC said, “Having links with industry is part of the ethos of our work here at SERC. Many of our staff come from industry and our close links with a range of sectors ensures that our students have the knowledge and skills to be work ready once they leave the College.

He added, “This is very much the case for our Fire and Security Engineering programmes. We have built a close working relationship with the team at Bangor-based Solutions for Systems Ltd who have been instrumental in supporting the Fire and Security Engineering Apprenticeships. Not only have they helped us with links to big name industry manufacturers such as Nittan and Pyronix, both of whom have provided field devices including smoke detectors for training, William McBride Managing Director and Philip Kydd Head of Technical Operations have willingly given up their time to assist the course team develop demonstration equipment and helped promote the course and the industry.”  

William McBride Managing Director, Solutions for Systems said, “We are delighted to see the development and growth of the Fire and Security Engineering Apprenticeship programmes at SERC. It is in our interest to have a steady flow of potential work-ready employees set for work in the industry so working in partnership to strengthen links is win-win for everyone including the apprentices, the College and employers such as Solutions for Systems.

We are also immensely pleased through our commercial links, to be able to bring Industry leaders such as Nittan Europe Ltd into contact with the College. Like ourselves, Nittan see industry specific training and apprenticeships as vital to the long-term health of the fire industry. Not only have Nittan supplied free of charge Fire Alarm products for students to train on, but they have also agreed to sponsor the SERC “Outstanding Apprentice Fire Alarm Engineer of the Year” and award a prize and trophy.”  

William also added, “We have been very impressed with what SERC offers and the training the young people receive in preparation for work in our sector and I would encourage all employers to make links with their local college if they haven’t done so already.”  

Advertisement

Recruitment campaign launches for new Institute board members in Business, Finance & Skills, Education
Sector News
@IFAteched (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education)
Newbury College Student Scoops Bronze in Global Art Award
Sector News
Camille Packer, currently studying her Higher National Diploma (HND) i
Top model photographed by Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege #photography students got a taste of real working life

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recruitment campaign launches for new Institute board members in Business, Finance & Skills, Education
Sector News
@IFAteched (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education)
#FutureMade - New campaign to change young people’s minds about construction
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, CIT
Education Secretary speech at ASCL's Annual Conference 2020
Sector News
#DiverseLeadership - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson speaks at @A
Newbury College Student Scoops Bronze in Global Art Award
Sector News
Camille Packer, currently studying her Higher National Diploma (HND) i
Top model photographed by Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege #photography students got a taste of real working life
World class nuclear skills in spotlight at awards ceremony
Sector News
A showcase of talent was on display at a prestigious awards night to c
Coronavirus advice – 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo
The Access Platform delivers boost to universities stricken by #Coronavirus
Sector News
@TAPlatform platform being used by some of the world’s leading unive
#Coronavirus - Are your remote working policies up to date?
Sector News
With #COVID_19uk cases continuing to increase, an option that many emp
Touring Food Festival Appoints Four Brand Ambassadors
Sector News
The Universal Cookery and Food Festival (UCFF) has appointed four indu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page