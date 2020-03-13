Performing arts student at Clarendon Sixth Form College is in the limelight after ArtsEd offer

Lewis Lloyd, a performing arts student @ClarendonSixth has achieved his dream of securing a place at the prestigious @ArtsEdLondon drama school.

ArtsEd is one of the UK’s most prestigious performing arts training centres in the UK, located close to London’s west end theatres. Its former alumni include: Julie Andrews, Darcey Bussell, Will Young and Martin Clunes.

Whilst at ArtsEd, Lewis will study a BA in acting, building on the skills he has learnt whilst attending Clarendon Sixth Form College. In the future, he hopes to specialise in directing theatre shows and productions.

Lewis, a former Werneth School pupil, said:

“I am very pleased to have been accepted by such a well known university. I like the idea that where I will be going is a gateway into the performing arts industry. ArtsEd is very prestigious and I’m excited for my next challenge.”

“Studying at Clarendon Sixth Form College has given me all the knowledge I needed to get into drama school and I have really enjoyed my time here.”

Michael Eccles, performing arts teacher at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said:

“Lewis’ hard work and perseverance has finally paid off. To be accepted into ArtsEd shows that he has what it takes to be one of the best. Everyone in the performing arts department is extremely pleased for him and he deserves this chance to build his skills even further.”

