 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub

Details
Hits: 167
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Network during a quiz night at the Marine Court Hotel on Thursday 27 February.

Bangor FM presenters, Shirley Graham and Cormac McConvey, hosted the quiz which included a special music round produced by the station.

Station Manager Paul Cromie said, “It was a privilege to be asked to be involved in the quiz night for the North Down Community Network. Bangor FM’s aim is to promote local events and charities and the quiz night was a perfect way to show our commitment to the area which we serve.”

Louise Little, Manager of the North Down Community Network, spoke of the success the night. "We had an amazing night of fun and friendship and were able to recognise the amazing work of volunteers who have a vital role in community work in Bangor and beyond. We raised over £1000 and every penny will go towards providing vital services at our Community Hub at Main Street.

She added, “The night wouldn't have been such a success without the wonderful staff at the Marine Court Hotel. Thank you also to Bangor FM's Shirley and Cormac who were great hosts and to Paul for all the organising in the background and of course to everyone who came along and supported the evening!"

For more information about the services provided by the North Down Community Network, visit www.ndcn.co.uk

Bangor FM is owned and operated by SERC. You can listen to the station on 107.9FM in Bangor and online at www.bangorfmradio.com  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
Kyrgyz Republic Delegation on Best Practice Visit at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
#SercGoingGlobal with #ErasmusPlus - @S_ERC International team was del
NASUWT CALLS FOR EDUCATION MINISTERS TO EXTEND CORONAVIRUS GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE RACIST INCIDENTS
Sector News
@NASUWT– The Teachers’ Union has written to the education minister
Over half of women workers would consider a digital career if they knew how to retrain
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @IoCoding and @Deloitte Research, released during #Internat
Annual music teachers’ fees survey shows rates are not rising with the cost of living for fourth year in a row
Sector News
#SaveMusic - The @ISM_music’s annual survey of teaching and accompan
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir
Royal Navy Engagement Team inspire CONEL Public Service Students
Sector News
The @RoyalNavy Engagement Team visit a group of 30 Public Services stu
South Eastern Regional College Life Skills students are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre
Sector News
Castle Espie @WWTworldwide Wetland Centre – ‘Tweet of the Day’ f
Lord Mayor says Walsall College student's photograph is picture perfect
Sector News
@Walsall_College student's photograph now has pride of place in the Lo
FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page