 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Over half of women workers would consider a digital career if they knew how to retrain

Details
Hits: 172
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#NCW2020 - @IoCoding and @Deloitte Research, released during #InternationalWomensWeek, has unveiled new insights into what motivates women to study and work in #digital | #IoCConference2020 is  #DiversifyingDigital because #DigitalSkillsMatter

The Institute of Coding (IoC), a government-supported initiative designed to respond to the UK’s digital skills gap, recently hosted its second annual conference at the IET Savoy Place in London. At this two-day event, new research from the IoC and Deloitte was shared that provides powerful insights into the factors that motivate women to study and work in the digital sector.

It reveals that 54 per cent of women working in non-digital jobs said the main reason they were not pursuing a digital career was because they did not know how to retrain or did not believe that they had studied the subjects necessary to work in digital.

Furthermore, 49 per cent of women university students believe they are not studying the right subject to work in digital, and 59 per cent of 16-18-year-old women believe you need to have a GCSE in a STEM subject to work in digital.

These statistics highlight a need for improved signposting of digital education and careers, including accessible information about the qualifications required to enter the sector, so that people are more aware of the educational options and career paths available.

Titled ‘Diversifying Digital’, the research concluded that there are three important ways to encourage women of all ages to pursue digital education and careers:

  1. Smarter signposting, so that women can make informed choices about the digital educational opportunities and career paths available to them.
  2. A digital rebrand to myth bust some of the preconceptions about the digital industry and showcase digital as diverse, accessible and open to all with a wide range of creative, collaborative and innovative roles.
  3. Flexible learning that responds to the diverse ways women at different life stages like to learn, allowing for a more tailored delivery of digital education.

The research also examined specific motivations that could help employers recruit a more diverse group of employees.

For example, almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of women university students said that they would consider pursuing a digital career if there was a possibility of using digital to make a difference in the world and contribute to future technology.

Similarly, 60 per cent of young women said they would consider a digital career if there was the prospect of a good salary and clear career progression. The research highlights the need for tailored marketing and recruitment for women at different life stages in order to attract them into the digital sector.

Shilpa Shah, Alternative Delivery Model and Deloitte Women in Technology Leader, said:

“Improving the diversity of those studying and working in digital is critical, as technology is transforming all aspects of our lives. A diverse workforce will ensure technology develops and benefits every section of society.

Advertisement

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over Â£1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over Â£1000 for the North Down Community Ne
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir

“Digital businesses need to demonstrate that they can offer attractive career options for women. Without these efforts, digital businesses and the economy as a whole will miss out on a hugely valuable pool of potential talent.

“There are always routes into digital. Our research shows that we need better signposting at every life stage and that by showcasing the diversity and breadth of digital jobs, we should be able to attract and retain more women in digital education and careers.”

Rachid Hourizi, Director, Institute of Coding, commented:

“I am delighted to share this new research from the Institute of Coding and Deloitte. This provides important insights from women about the factors that could motivate them to pursue digital education and careers. Moving forward, policy makers, employers and educators will make most rapid progress if they work together to develop better signposting, rebrand the industry and launch new, tailored, flexible courses to upskill workers and spread opportunities across the UK.”

Methodology: The research was conducted in 2019 and 2020 and surveyed a total of 1,410 people. Over 200 delegates at the IoC’s conference attended 20 sessions involving 78 speakers, that focussed on topics like lifelong learning, diversity and inclusion.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Ne
Kyrgyz Republic Delegation on Best Practice Visit at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
#SercGoingGlobal with #ErasmusPlus - @S_ERC International team was del
NASUWT CALLS FOR EDUCATION MINISTERS TO EXTEND CORONAVIRUS GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE RACIST INCIDENTS
Sector News
@NASUWT– The Teachers’ Union has written to the education minister
Annual music teachers’ fees survey shows rates are not rising with the cost of living for fourth year in a row
Sector News
#SaveMusic - The @ISM_music’s annual survey of teaching and accompan
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir
Royal Navy Engagement Team inspire CONEL Public Service Students
Sector News
The @RoyalNavy Engagement Team visit a group of 30 Public Services stu
South Eastern Regional College Life Skills students are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre
Sector News
Castle Espie @WWTworldwide Wetland Centre – ‘Tweet of the Day’ f
Lord Mayor says Walsall College student's photograph is picture perfect
Sector News
@Walsall_College student's photograph now has pride of place in the Lo
FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page