 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Life Skills students are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre

Details
Hits: 161
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Castle Espie @WWTworldwide Wetland Centre – ‘Tweet of the Day’ for @S_ERC #Lifeskills Students

Life Skills students from SERC’s Newtownards Campus are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre. 

Tutor Ann Grills, said, “We were delighted to make a visit to Castle Espie on the invitation of Ulster Wildlife as part of our ongoing wildlife project which has been a popular topic amongst the students.  

She added, “We had a brilliant day out with surprisingly fine weather.   The students got the opportunity to feed the wildfowl and then we took time to watch them from the special bird hides and of course we got to learn about all the birds which live locally or migrate to our shores.    

“One of the most popular activities of the day was when we got the chance to do some ‘pond dipping’ and learn about the wetlands and how important they are to our eco system. Our feedback from students Connor Robinson, William Robb, Katheryn Kenning, Niamh Fox, Keeley Bailey, Matthew Ireland, Alex Evans, Zach Wallace and Nicole Hughes was very positive.” 

Tutors Ann Grills and Julie Cunningham are already planning the next venture out so watch this space.  

Advertisement

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over Â£1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over Â£1000 for the North Down Community Ne
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Ne
Kyrgyz Republic Delegation on Best Practice Visit at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
#SercGoingGlobal with #ErasmusPlus - @S_ERC International team was del
NASUWT CALLS FOR EDUCATION MINISTERS TO EXTEND CORONAVIRUS GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE RACIST INCIDENTS
Sector News
@NASUWT– The Teachers’ Union has written to the education minister
Over half of women workers would consider a digital career if they knew how to retrain
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @IoCoding and @Deloitte Research, released during #Internat
Annual music teachers’ fees survey shows rates are not rising with the cost of living for fourth year in a row
Sector News
#SaveMusic - The @ISM_music’s annual survey of teaching and accompan
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir
Royal Navy Engagement Team inspire CONEL Public Service Students
Sector News
The @RoyalNavy Engagement Team visit a group of 30 Public Services stu
Lord Mayor says Walsall College student's photograph is picture perfect
Sector News
@Walsall_College student's photograph now has pride of place in the Lo
FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page