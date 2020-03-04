South Eastern Regional College Life Skills students are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre

Castle Espie @WWTworldwide Wetland Centre – ‘Tweet of the Day’ for @S_ERC #Lifeskills Students

Life Skills students from SERC’s Newtownards Campus are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre.

Tutor Ann Grills, said, “We were delighted to make a visit to Castle Espie on the invitation of Ulster Wildlife as part of our ongoing wildlife project which has been a popular topic amongst the students.

She added, “We had a brilliant day out with surprisingly fine weather. The students got the opportunity to feed the wildfowl and then we took time to watch them from the special bird hides and of course we got to learn about all the birds which live locally or migrate to our shores.

“One of the most popular activities of the day was when we got the chance to do some ‘pond dipping’ and learn about the wetlands and how important they are to our eco system. Our feedback from students Connor Robinson, William Robb, Katheryn Kenning, Niamh Fox, Keeley Bailey, Matthew Ireland, Alex Evans, Zach Wallace and Nicole Hughes was very positive.”

Tutors Ann Grills and Julie Cunningham are already planning the next venture out so watch this space.

