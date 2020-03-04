 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lord Mayor says Walsall College student's photograph is picture perfect

Details
Hits: 161
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Walsall_College student's photograph now has pride of place in the Lord Mayor's Parlour 

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Walsall have congratulated a local photography student for her excellent work in producing their official portrait.

Sindy Weals photographed Councillor Paul Bott and Councillor Chris Bott wearing their chains of office. The picture now has pride of place in the Mayor's Parlour.

The image was taken in Walsall Town Hall, with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress posing on the main stage in front of a mural depicting a scene from the First World War. The Mayor specifically chose this location as a way of further commemorating the armistice centenary.

Commenting on the portrait, the Lord Mayor said: “We’re delighted to have provided a local student like Sindy with this professional opportunity. Once my year in office is complete, the photograph will stay in the Parlour and become part of the gallery of portraits of former serving mayors. Hopefully this is something that will give her confidence as she goes forward in her career.”

The Lady Mayoress also described the portrait as “stunning”.

Sindy, who is studying a HND Diploma in Photography admits she was nervous before taking the photographs but the councillors soon put her at ease with their down-to-earth personalities.

“I can’t believe my work is now hanging up in such a prestigious location,” she said. “Although my plan is to specialise in commercial photography after my course, I find taking portraits really beneficial for my portfolio.

“I’m really pleased the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress liked my work and gave me the chance to push myself creatively.”

The Mayor also visited the college recently to tour the photography studios, processing and print room facilities.

Advertisement

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over Â£1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over Â£1000 for the North Down Community Ne
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Ne
Kyrgyz Republic Delegation on Best Practice Visit at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
#SercGoingGlobal with #ErasmusPlus - @S_ERC International team was del
NASUWT CALLS FOR EDUCATION MINISTERS TO EXTEND CORONAVIRUS GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE RACIST INCIDENTS
Sector News
@NASUWT– The Teachers’ Union has written to the education minister
Over half of women workers would consider a digital career if they knew how to retrain
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @IoCoding and @Deloitte Research, released during #Internat
Annual music teachers’ fees survey shows rates are not rising with the cost of living for fourth year in a row
Sector News
#SaveMusic - The @ISM_music’s annual survey of teaching and accompan
Coronavirus helpline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/03/coronavirus-helpline/Coronavir
Royal Navy Engagement Team inspire CONEL Public Service Students
Sector News
The @RoyalNavy Engagement Team visit a group of 30 Public Services stu
South Eastern Regional College Life Skills students are all up on their wildlife following a visit to Castle Espie Wetland Centre
Sector News
Castle Espie @WWTworldwide Wetland Centre – ‘Tweet of the Day’ f
FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page