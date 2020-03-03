 
Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships

NEWLY elected Redcar MP Jacob Young has urged businesses to benefit from booming Teesside by supporting apprenticeships and technical training.

The 27-year-old former chemical industry apprentice, who now works in the corridors of power, recently returned to TTE Technical where he originally trained.

On a visit to the international training firm – which was recently acquired by Middlesbrough College Group – Jacob urged local employers to use apprenticeships and soon-to-be-launched T Levels to capitalise on the wealth of opportunities taking off on Teesside, citing the likes of the SSI site takeover, Middlesbrough’s digital cluster ambitions and the £22.3m National Horizons Centre.

Jacob, who has been working diligently for his constituents whilst adapting to his new role, stressed that apprenticeships will play a key part in making sure Teesside’s business boom is long lasting.

Jacob said: “It’s really important for local businesses to get on board with apprenticeships and help to shape the future of Teesside’s economy.

“I’m a huge advocate for apprenticeships as they provide young people with the skills they need to go out in the world of work so we must look at trying to keep people on Teesside through a strong apprenticeship drive.”

Middlesbrough College’s acquisition of TTE Technical saved the training provider from administration and safeguarded more than 70 jobs.

Jacob said: “It would have been a massive loss - we need places like TTE to contribute to our industry and keep Teesside growing.

“TTE is a huge part of Teesside’s training facilities because it provides young people with the technical skills to go on and be apprentices and engineers of the future.”

Zoe Lewis, Principal and Chief Executive at Middlesbrough College, said: “The number of school leavers is going to increase for the next 10 years and its crucial local businesses back the apprenticeship drive to provide more opportunities for young people.

“We’re confident that TTE is an organisation with a bright future and we hope that in the next 3-5 years we can give it a massive boost and that will fit in well with the ever-growing industry on Teesside.

“TTE has played an absolutely central role in developing the skills that grow the engineering, oil and gas, process and manufacturing sectors here in the Tees Valley.

“Young people are ready and they are eager to start work – we just need employers to give them the chance. As a culture, we tend to employ for experience but I’m hoping T Levels will change that culture.”

T Level courses are equivalent to three A Levels and provide work placements of at least 45 days – allowing students to get essential hands-on experience in their chosen industry.

School leavers and employers interested in finding out about TTE Technical are invited to their Open Event on Monday 9th March between 12-7pm. Visitors can take a tour of the training centre and find out about the wide range of technical courses and apprenticeships available.

