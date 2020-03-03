 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fear of “reputation damage” prompts Russell Group meeting to call for leadership on casualisation

Details
Hits: 38
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Casual contracts are affecting the physical and mental health of staff and having a negative impact on students’ learning, according to a secret report from universities in the Russell Group.

Leaked minutes of a virtual meeting last Tuesday (25 February) on casualisation said Russell Group universities needed to “show leadership” to “avoid further reputational damage”. The report warned that politicians and others are starting to express concerns about the casualisation of university teaching and research, as well as a lack of support for staff.

The report says Russell Group universities must show leadership on casualisation to “avoid further reputational damage”. Casual contracts affect the physical and mental health of staff and negatively impact students’ learning and appears to put Russell Group at odds with universities’ negotiators and suggests splits over how to deal with problems and resolve strikes.

The University and College Union (UCU) said the document showed again how divided universities are over the issues at the heart of strikes currently affecting 74 UK universities. The union urged all university heads to speak out and get their negotiators to back to the table to talk seriously about how to resolve the disputes.

The report details how the number of staff on fixed-term contracts has increased at Russell Group institutions since 2012. Previous analysis of data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency revealed that Russell Group universities employed more staff on insecure contracts than other institutions.

However, the body tasked with negotiating on behalf of universities has sought to play down casualisation and says its analysis shows a trend towards more open-ended and full-time academic employment.

UCU general secretary, Jo Grady, said: ‘This secret report shows some universities do understand the extent of casualisation in our institutions, and the serious damage it does to the health of staff and education of students. Sadly, it looks like it is fear of reputational damage, rather than concern for staff or students, that has prompted universities to act on casualisation.

‘These minutes show how divided universities are when it comes to dealing with the issues at the heart of the strikes. Our message to all university vice-chancellors is simple: speak out. Make it clear to the people negotiating on your behalf that you want them to do more to deal with the key issues in these disputes. We are ready for serious negotiations to try and stop the strikes and end the disruption at our universities.’

Advertisement

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Studentsâ€™ Dragonsâ€™ Den project off to â€˜roaringâ€™ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a â€˜Dragonsâ€™ D

The disputes centre on universities’ failure to make significant improvements on casualisation, pay, equality, and workloads, and on the sustainability of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and rising pensions costs for members. A UCU-commissioned report earlier this year found that staff on casual contracts are vulnerable and invisible “second-class academics”.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D
Former tennis star raises mental health awareness
Sector News
Jade Windley (@jade_windley ), former British international tennis pla
Former Clarendon student is a hit at New York Fashion Week
Sector News
Olivia Wallis, a former fashion student at @ClarendonSixth, makes a na
Powerful Creative Project Focused On Saving The Planet
Sector News
Music students from @derbycollege have performed alongside professiona
More people over the age of 50 are changing their jobs than ever before
Sector News
#100YearLife - How to Change Career Path Later in Life - #NationalCare
Exeter College Student Accepted at Prestigious American University
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Student Accepted at Prestigious @Harvard University An
Urdang Academy Announces First Student Mental Health Champions
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy Announces First Student Mental Health ChampionsTo cele
Develop Training Launch Women in Utilities Success Programme
Sector News
@DevelopTraining first cohort of ‘Women in Utilities’ met for the
Artificial intelligence can lead to an education revolution but must be developed ethically
Sector News
#EthicalAI - A balance must be struck between the benefits of #AI and
'Level up' further education's export potential
Sector News
The results from the Association of Colleges’ 2019 international sur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page