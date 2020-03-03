 
Former Clarendon student is a hit at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Wallis, a former fashion student at Clarendon Sixth Form College, makes a name for herself in the industry as her work is showcased during New York Fashion Week 2020.

Olivia, who is currently studying a BA Hons in Fashion at the University of Salford, was selected by lecturers to display her designs during the ‘Names London fall 2020’ show, at Pier 59 Studios in Manhattan.

Her red trouser and top set were inspired by iconic 1966 film ‘Blow Up’ and created using experimental pleating and patterns.

Alongside featuring in the fashion show, Olivia’s outfit was pictured in a range of magazines, including the prestigious Harper’s Bazaar and Madame Figaro.

Olivia, who is an ex-pupil at St Thomas More RC College, said: “The whole thing was an amazing experience for me; travelling to New York, getting the clothes ready for the show and seeing my work on the catwalk was so exciting. I was very pleased when my work was selected for New York Fashion Week and I would recommend the experience to anyone studying fashion, if they get the chance.”

I had lots of support from all my teachers at Clarendon Sixth Form College and felt very welcome there. They supported me with my work and allowed me to develop my skills.”

Ryan Boulton, fashion teacher at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said: “Olivia always had a spark and flair for fashion; she thought outside of the box with her design work and created truly whimsical pieces. It is amazing that she is flourishing in her career and realising her goals. Seeing her work being viewed by some of the biggest names in the industry is a dream come true for all of us at the college. Congratulations to her.”

 

