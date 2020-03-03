 
Develop Training Launch Women in Utilities Success Programme

Details
@DevelopTraining first cohort of ‘Women in Utilities’ met for the first time for this programme. The programme sought females in the industry who strongly believe in creating greater gender diversity in the utilities sector.
 

The programme is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the utility industry, provide advocacy and mentoring to support pathways to leadership roles, also striving to create a culture of empowerment.

The programme provides tailored training, networking and mentoring for women in the utility industry and provides qualifications relevant to the individual’s sector/job role by attending 15 days of free training utilizing Develops’ extensive range of courses.

Andy Holmes, Business Risk and Assurance Manager at Develop Training who came up with the idea of the programme said “I’m proud that Develop are committed to a culture of inclusion and diversity and are supporting the Women in Utilities Programme.  We have a group of amazing women who are passionate about the sector and the opportunities it can provide, I look forward to sharing their journey over the next year”.

Ayisha Khurshid, Business Development Manager at Energy & Utility Skills who was successful in gaining a place on the programme said “EU Skills are extremely passionate about equality and have always been supportive in any projects I get involved in especially around this topic.  I am so proud to be accepted onto the programme so I can further debate and promote the ‘conversation’ around women in utilities.  It’s early days but already it’s been great to meet like-minded women and to honestly discuss the issues, barriers and successes.  We are looking forward to continuing to build our relationships and network and to challenge the status quo.  I am really looking to starting the courses and our next meet-ups.”

Nichola Kitching, Key Account Manager at Develop Training said “The course provides a real opportunity to learn new skills, be challenged and actively focus on the development and support of females in our sector.  Another area of importance will be helping to promote the sector to the wider world and highlight what fantastic opportunities and diverse job roles are available, we have had a great 2 days working together, forging relationships and collaborating – we are extremely positive and excited to see what the rest of the programme brings”.

Ensuring gender diversity

Gender diversity is an on-going problem in the utility sector, having diversity at all levels of the workforce in all roles is an essential ingredient to drive innovation, bring a wider range of skills to a business as well as providing invaluable perspectives to ensure a more varied pipeline of talent for the future.

Yet, our industry continues to be male-dominated. Develop Training, working with Severn Trent, British Gas and Eon wanted to ensure they took positive action thus created the Women in Utilities success programme to ensure gender diversity in our sector is being discussed, developed and provide that pipeline.

You can support the Women in Utilities programme by:

  • Becoming a mentor
  • Partnering with us on the programme
  • Nominating employees for the next cohort
 

