Cumbria Schools invited to try out the latest DfE approved handwriting App

Schools in Cumbria are invited to try one of the latest DfE approved apps, Kaligo, at the IMET exhibition next week, 13th and 14th March 2020. The IMET exhibition brings together teachers from across Cumbria and is an ideal opportunity for teachers who were unable to travel to London for BETT to see the latest EdTech solutions available. This year the event is being held in two locations, Barrow in Furness on Tuesday March 13th, and Penrith on Wednesday 14th.

Kaligo was one of just six apps nationwide approved to by the DfE following a competition to find the best quality educational apps for young children. A panel of experts has approved six expert-approved smartphone and tablet apps to help parents support their children with reading, writing and speaking.

Kaligo, is a handwriting app which combines years of neuroscientific research with the latest AI technology. Children use a stylus and tablet to trace letters through colourful and intuitive screens, which most children are already familiar with. This makes the task of handwriting more exciting, Kaligo then stores the data so parents can easily monitor their child’s progress.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“The first few years of a child’s life are crucial in equipping them with the skills needed for the classroom, and we are working with families to make it easier to weave early learning into daily activities.

“We know that the majority of families are using technology in fun and visual ways to support their child’s early education, but it can be difficult for busy parents to work out what content is best.

“This list of expert-approved apps helps them make confident decisions that benefit their child’s language and literacy skills.”

This new development is set to revolutionise how younger children learn the fundamentals of handwriting and they receive immediate feedback and correction so handwriting improves quickly.

Talking about the apps, the Department for Education’s Independent Expert Panel said that Kaligo is “A really good app to support a child’s handwriting development!”

Faisal Hamid, Director at Kaligo explains: “The research from the DfE last month today shows that over half of parents surveyed (52%) played pretend games together or took turns in fun activities with their child every day. It’s wonderful for the Kaligo team that our app has been recognised by the DfE. Many users are already witnessing the great improvement in handwriting, as well as the joy and fun Kaligo brings to the children. We look forward to showing teachers across Cumbria the benefits Kaligo can bring to children across the county.”

Kaligo will be at both events, in Barrow in Furness on Tuesday March 13th, and Penrith on Wednesday 14th.