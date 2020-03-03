 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cumbria Schools invited to try out the latest DfE approved handwriting App

Details
Hits: 207
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Schools in Cumbria are invited to try one of the latest DfE approved apps, Kaligo, at the IMET exhibition next week, 13th and 14th March 2020. The IMET exhibition brings together teachers from across Cumbria and is an ideal opportunity for teachers who were unable to travel to London for BETT to see the latest EdTech solutions available. This year the event is being held in two locations, Barrow in Furness on Tuesday March 13th, and Penrith on Wednesday 14th.

Kaligo was one of just six apps nationwide approved to by the DfE following a competition to find the best quality educational apps for young children. A panel of experts has approved six expert-approved smartphone and tablet apps to help parents support their children with reading, writing and speaking.

Kaligo, is a handwriting app which combines years of neuroscientific research with the latest AI technology. Children use a stylus and tablet to trace letters through colourful and intuitive screens, which most children are already familiar with. This makes the task of handwriting more exciting, Kaligo then stores the data so parents can easily monitor their child’s progress.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“The first few years of a child’s life are crucial in equipping them with the skills needed for the classroom, and we are working with families to make it easier to weave early learning into daily activities.

“We know that the majority of families are using technology in fun and visual ways to support their child’s early education, but it can be difficult for busy parents to work out what content is best.

“This list of expert-approved apps helps them make confident decisions that benefit their child’s language and literacy skills.”

This new development is set to revolutionise how younger children learn the fundamentals of handwriting and they receive immediate feedback and correction so handwriting improves quickly.

Talking about the apps, the Department for Education’s Independent Expert Panel said that Kaligo is “A really good app to support a child’s handwriting development!”

Faisal Hamid, Director at Kaligo explains: “The research from the DfE last month today shows that over half of parents surveyed (52%) played pretend games together or took turns in fun activities with their child every day. It’s wonderful for the Kaligo team that our app has been recognised by the DfE. Many users are already witnessing the great improvement in handwriting, as well as the joy and fun Kaligo brings to the children. We look forward to showing teachers across Cumbria the benefits Kaligo can bring to children across the county.”

Advertisement

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Studentsâ€™ Dragonsâ€™ Den project off to â€˜roaringâ€™ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a â€˜Dragonsâ€™ D

Kaligo will be at both events, in Barrow in Furness on Tuesday March 13th, and Penrith on Wednesday 14th.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D
Former tennis star raises mental health awareness
Sector News
Jade Windley (@jade_windley ), former British international tennis pla
Former Clarendon student is a hit at New York Fashion Week
Sector News
Olivia Wallis, a former fashion student at @ClarendonSixth, makes a na
Powerful Creative Project Focused On Saving The Planet
Sector News
Music students from @derbycollege have performed alongside professiona
More people over the age of 50 are changing their jobs than ever before
Sector News
#100YearLife - How to Change Career Path Later in Life - #NationalCare
Fear of “reputation damage” prompts Russell Group meeting to call for leadership on casualisation
Sector News
Casual contracts are affecting the physical and mental health of staff
Exeter College Student Accepted at Prestigious American University
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Student Accepted at Prestigious @Harvard University An
Urdang Academy Announces First Student Mental Health Champions
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy Announces First Student Mental Health ChampionsTo cele
Develop Training Launch Women in Utilities Success Programme
Sector News
@DevelopTraining first cohort of ‘Women in Utilities’ met for the
'Level up' further education's export potential
Sector News
The results from the Association of Colleges’ 2019 international sur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page