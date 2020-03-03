 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Futures are looking for Apprentice Employer of the Year

Details
Hits: 197

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#NPBA2020 - @Futures_mngt are looking for #Apprentice Employer of the Year @NPBizAwards 

It’s no secret we love apprenticeships and apprentices, which is why we’re so excited to be sponsoring Apprentice Employer of the Year Award at both the Nottingham Post Business Awards and the DerbyshireLive Business Awards!

We work with both businesses and individuals when it comes to apprenticeships, so we know how much of an impact apprentices have, whether new employed or through developing existing staff. We want to celebrate the role they play in the success and ambition of so many businesses in both Nottingham and Derby, and sponsoring awards like these is a chance to recognize and celebrate businesses who are leading at this.

However, it’s not just about having an apprentice, we’re looking for an employer that challenges and excites their apprentices, and encourages them to grow. We can’t wait to meet all those shortlisted and have an evening of recognizing the best of business in the area.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D
Former tennis star raises mental health awareness
Sector News
Jade Windley (@jade_windley ), former British international tennis pla
Former Clarendon student is a hit at New York Fashion Week
Sector News
Olivia Wallis, a former fashion student at @ClarendonSixth, makes a na
Powerful Creative Project Focused On Saving The Planet
Sector News
Music students from @derbycollege have performed alongside professiona
More people over the age of 50 are changing their jobs than ever before
Sector News
#100YearLife - How to Change Career Path Later in Life - #NationalCare
Fear of “reputation damage” prompts Russell Group meeting to call for leadership on casualisation
Sector News
Casual contracts are affecting the physical and mental health of staff
Exeter College Student Accepted at Prestigious American University
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Student Accepted at Prestigious @Harvard University An
Urdang Academy Announces First Student Mental Health Champions
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy Announces First Student Mental Health ChampionsTo cele
Develop Training Launch Women in Utilities Success Programme
Sector News
@DevelopTraining first cohort of ‘Women in Utilities’ met for the
'Level up' further education's export potential
Sector News
The results from the Association of Colleges’ 2019 international sur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page