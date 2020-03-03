 
Google Partners Join Forces to Create Delling Cloud

With the continued growth of the European cloud services and solutions market three Google Partners have announced a new collaboration bringing together Cloudpoint in Finland, Online Partner in Sweden, Norway and C-Learning in the UK to form Delling Cloud.

Delling Cloud is jointly owned by all three partners and will promote the combined cloud technology credentials of the three companies Europe wide. 

Commenting on the collaboration, Google Head of Education for EMEA Liz Sproat said, “Cloudpoint, Online Partner and C-Learning have a long established history of collaboration that brings leading Google solutions and expertise to their clients. By working even closer as Delling Cloud their combined resources will bring together the very best specialists to support the rapidly expanding demand for Google services and solutions across the whole EMEA territory.

The Delling Cloud name is loosely based on Norse mythology where the god Delling represents the dawn, or new beginnings.

Fredrik Linnander - CEO of Online Partner saidAfter a ten year journey into the cloud, building a rapid growing company in Sweden, we started getting traction and requests from organizations all around Europe, but language, legal and operational obstacles led us to crossroads. Partnering with C-Learning and Cloudpoint enables significant benefits to us and our current and future customers.

Delling Cloud already represents a combined revenue of over $10 million with broadly 3000 clients in over 20 countries and with more than 60 staff based in the UK, Sweden and Finland with significant experience, and credentials, in Google technologies. It is expected that the combined strength of the group will further accelerate growth in the adoption of leading cloud technologies.

Ian Nairn, CEO of C-Learning commentedOur customers are continually looking for advice and inspiration connected with innovative ways to deliver services to their own users. Working together as Delling Cloud we are now able to draw upon new ideas and solutions from our amazing staff, customers and business partners to make a real difference”.

The combined assets of the companies provide an extensive resource of Google technical and training specialists capable of supporting enterprises across the whole EMEA region.

Lauri Kaski, CEO of Cloudpoint saidDelling Cloud partnership brings new opportunities for customers and expands our cloud service offering even further”.

Jamie Smith - Executive Chairman of C-Learning saidWe believe transformational partnerships are built on a common purpose and shared values. Whilst Delling Cloud is a new enterprise this collaboration is a natural evolution of long established partnerships between CloudPoint, Online Partner and C-Learning all of whom have a successful history as leading transformational partners in their own right. Looking forward we are thrilled to work ever closer with Fredrik, Lauri and their teams to simplify access to the best cloud technologies, saving people time and money in the process”.

C-Learning, based in the UK, is a Google for Education Premier Education and Google for Education Technology Build Partner providing devices, software, training and consultancy to education. 

 

Cloudpoint, based in Finland, has over 10 years of experience as a Google Premier Partner with a wide range of clients from the municipal sector, education clients and businesses. Cloudpoint offers its customers a complete supply chain partnership, from training to application development.

Online Partner, based in Sweden with operations in Norway. Online Partner is a Google Premier partner with equal parts business and education customers. We have a strong application development team building apps that solves very specific customer problems.

Anyone interested in learning more about leading Google technologies should visit the Delling Cloud website.

 

