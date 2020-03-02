The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education

The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it has taken over the hosting of @ExemplarEduc - the UK’s leading platform for high quality, affordable, supplementary home-based maths and English tuition.
From a company founded in 1991, Exemplar Education has developed and refined the use of home learning to supplement and support schoolwork in maths, English and reading, from Year 1 to GCSE.
Exemplar Education’s current users will not notice any disruption to their service or any changes to the Freephone Teacher Helpline. It will be business as usual, with a seamless transition to the new host.
Over 60,000 children in the UK are currently registered on the Exemplar Education platform. The education platform’s Trustpilot score is 4.1 out of 5 from over 1,300 posts, with over 83% of the reviews giving either four or five stars
The Student Support Centre has taken over the management of an educational platform that offers over 2,000 video tutorials as well as a free helpline operated by UK based Qualified Teachers and available to support children’s education 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year.
It is hoping to grow the popularity of the education platform, which currently has over 6,000 lessons completed every day.
The Student Support Centre will take over two Exemplar Education sites: one near Crystal Palace in South London and the other in Maidstone, Kent, alongside its current South London HQ, with a team of around 100 people across the three sites.
