Barnsley College is launching two new free courses to give young people a fresh start

Based at The Hoyland Centre (High Croft, Hoyland, S74 9AF), the part-time study programmes have been developed to attract and support 16-18 year olds (or 19-24 year olds with an EHCP) who might need encouragement and guidance to take that next step.

The Positive Moves courses will run two days per week until July 2020 with one created specifically for young people interested in entering the construction industry, whilst the other has been tailored to those who might feel anxious or nervous about continuing their education in a larger college environment.

Each course will enable students to develop their maths and English skills, gain a Level 1 employability qualification, improve their confidence, social and teamwork skills as well as preparing them for the future whether that be education, an apprenticeship or employment.

Programme Manager Kelly Ardron said: “We’re looking forward to being able to offer opportunities for young people to develop and expand their skills and nurture their strengths out in the community. We aim to transform lives through learning and this could be the first step for some young people towards a more positive future.”

