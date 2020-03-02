 
Barnsley College is launching two new free courses to give young people a fresh start

@BarnsleyCollege is launching two new free courses in Hoyland for young people who aren’t currently studying, in training or employed #NEET 

Based at The Hoyland Centre (High Croft, Hoyland, S74 9AF), the part-time study programmes have been developed to attract and support 16-18 year olds (or 19-24 year olds with an EHCP) who might need encouragement and guidance to take that next step.

The Positive Moves courses will run two days per week until July 2020 with one created specifically for young people interested in entering the construction industry, whilst the other has been tailored to those who might feel anxious or nervous about continuing their education in a larger college environment.

Each course will enable students to develop their maths and English skills, gain a Level 1 employability qualification, improve their confidence, social and teamwork skills as well as preparing them for the future whether that be education, an apprenticeship or employment.

Programme Manager Kelly Ardron said: “We’re looking forward to being able to offer opportunities for young people to develop and expand their skills and nurture their strengths out in the community. We aim to transform lives through learning and this could be the first step for some young people towards a more positive future.”

The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it
Building College Gets Behind National Awareness Campaigns
Sector News
This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two
Commission Launched on Future of the Early Years Workforce
Sector News
A group of early years sector experts have joined forces to launch the

Promoting a love of cooking enables students to gain important life skills
Sector News
Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary
Boosting productivity in the North - Time to rethink the future skills agenda
Sector News
New approach needed to boost #productivity in the North, @PeopleplusUK
My advice to young people wanting to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 - James Sopwith @adigroupltd Shares His Engineering JourneyWi
Nigel Huddleston Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference speech
Sector News
@HuddlestonNigel Sports Minister's speech to the @YouthSportTrust #YST
Barnsley College becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
Teaching and training staff at @BarnsleyCollege have been welcomed as
New Go Construct service for local work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing a new online service featuring work experience
The 'one size fits all' approach of 20% off the job training is unhelpful and should be reviewed as soon as possible
Sector News
20% #OTJT - Poor recognition of the value of learning on the job in an
Fareham College launches cutting-edge academy for barbering
Sector News
@FarehamCollege has added to its portfolio of specialist technical and
Strategic Equality Plan 2020-2024
Sector News
I am delighted to be invited to launch the consultation for our new St

