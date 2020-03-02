 
South Eastern Regional College’s Open Day Visit leads to Student Broadcasts Opportunity with @BBC

A visit to S_ERC’s Open Day has led Cormac McConvey, Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Media student and presenter on Lisburn’s 98FM and Bangor FM, to national airwaves through the BBC’s Under 25 Season where the young aspiring broadcaster co-hosted a show on BBC Radio Ulster along with veteran broadcaster, Kerry McLean recently.

Speaking about the opportunity Cormac said, “The experience was amazing. I had so much fun working with everyone at the BBC and especially Kerry McLean, who really helped me throughout the show.

He added, “I have a lot of goals in place for 2020 and the near future, and one is to be broadcasting on a commercial station in Northern Ireland. Things are looking positive that this goal might be a reality within the next year or so.

Speaking of his course at SERC and radio opportunities through the College, Cormac said, “My course has been fantastic and has really helped develop my radio skills. It has also taught me very useful skills that are applicable to TV and film which could help me out in the future. SERC and the stations in Bangor and Lisburn are helping me grow into my dream career.”

Bangor FM Manager Paul Cromie spoke of the upcoming radio star, "Cormac first visited the Bangor FM studio during last year's March Open Day at SERC and his enthusiasm for radio impressed me from that very first meeting.

He added, "When BBC Radio Ulster approached SERC to find suitable candidates for their Under 25 Season, Cormac was an obvious choice. His commitment to his studies and his two weekly shows on Bangor FM and Lisburn's 98FM are a clear sign that he has a very promising future in the media industry.

"The experience he has gained during his first year as a Media student clearly demonstrates how we can provide our students with live broadcasting experience and industry standard training which can lead to opportunities on national radio."

