Managing risks to the smooth running of exams and assessments should there be a widespread outbreak of Coronavirus

Details
#Coronavirus Action Plan

Ofqual Statement about coronavirus: 

We are working closely with awarding organisations and the Department for Education to consider how to manage any particular risks to the smooth running of exams and assessments should there be a widespread outbreak of coronavirus.

We will update our existing guidance on what schools and colleges and other centres should do if exams or other assessments are seriously disrupted, to reflect any specific arrangements schools and colleges should put in place if required. In the meantime, students, schools and colleges should continue to prepare for the summer exams and assessments as usual.

KevinCourtney100x100Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“It is essential we keep both pupils and staff safe as the Coronavirus spreads. Public Health England has deemed widespread transmission ‘highly likely’, and we have no reason to doubt this. We will continue to listen to PHE for the most current and informed advice.

“Schools have an important role to play, but we are concerned about suggestions in recent days that larger class sizes will be recommended for indefinite periods. These will benefit no one – a cramped classroom will not keep pupils safe, potentially doing more harm than good and arguably work directly against the ‘social distancing’ recommended in the action plan. It will not provide peace of mind for parents. Teachers will be angered at the prospect of an already strained service – with fewer teaching assistants in most schools – having to stretch further. For our members this could set a terrible precedent, that a relaxation of regulations is merely a stepping-stone towards a future norm which sets back the clock on safe and practical working conditions.

“We see nothing in these contingency plans about school trips, nor the implications for exam season and the grading of schools by league table and Ofsted. All will be at the forefront of the minds of teachers and school leaders across the UK. The NEU will be raising these issues with the Department for Education so that no undue damage is done to our schools and their staff in both the short and long term.”

