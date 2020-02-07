 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National Apprenticeship Week 2020 in the Foreign Office

Details
Hits: 300
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk about their experience during National Apprenticeship Week.

The 13th National Apprenticeship Week runs from 3 to 9 February with the aim of raising awareness of apprenticeships and apprentices. The Education and Skills Funding Agency launched the campaign, ‘#LookBeyond’ in 2020 to encourage the celebration of diversity in apprenticeships and the benefits they bring to individuals and their organisations.

This year, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office is encouraging those who may not have previously considered an apprenticeship at the FCO to find out more. As part of the outreach campaign, some of our FCO apprentices have shared their experience of working and learning.

Watch short videos of FCO apprentices talk about their roles

Read short blogposts from our apprentices

Find out more about apprenticeships at the FCO

In recent years, we have recruited apprentices in Business Administration, Communications, Human Resources, Finance (Accountancy) and Commercial Procurement. FCO apprenticeship opportunities continually evolve and this month, our very first Cyber Security apprentices will join the organisation.

Find out more about:

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has created a new three-dimensional (3
£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn croesawu’r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Byw’n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess
HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
#NAW2020 (National Apprenticeship Week) celebrations got off to a flyi
Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
Students shine in Carpentry and Construction competitions
Sector News
Competitions for students to showcase their skills and get advice from
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge
Sector News
​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambit
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Farmer FE and the Golden Goose is now a featured video. 5 hours 6 minutes ago
Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 5 hours 6 minutes ago

Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Muhammad Tariq
Muhammad Tariq has published a new article: Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners 13 hours 25 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page