National Apprenticeship Week 2020 in the Foreign Office

Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk about their experience during National Apprenticeship Week.
The 13th National Apprenticeship Week runs from 3 to 9 February with the aim of raising awareness of apprenticeships and apprentices. The Education and Skills Funding Agency launched the campaign, ‘#LookBeyond’ in 2020 to encourage the celebration of diversity in apprenticeships and the benefits they bring to individuals and their organisations.
This year, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office is encouraging those who may not have previously considered an apprenticeship at the FCO to find out more. As part of the outreach campaign, some of our FCO apprentices have shared their experience of working and learning.
Watch short videos of FCO apprentices talk about their roles
Read short blogposts from our apprentices
Katie is doing a Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship. Find out how she spends a typical day in the FCO Projects Task Force
Simon has completed a Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship. Read why Simon applied for an apprenticeship in the FCO
Molly is doing a Level 3 HR Support Apprenticeship, alongside a Level 3 CIPD qualification. Find out what Molly’s biggest achievement is so far in the FCO and why
Sheak is doing a Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship. Read about his typical day and some of his biggest achievements, working in the Legal Department
Find out more about apprenticeships at the FCO
In recent years, we have recruited apprentices in Business Administration, Communications, Human Resources, Finance (Accountancy) and Commercial Procurement. FCO apprenticeship opportunities continually evolve and this month, our very first Cyber Security apprentices will join the organisation.
