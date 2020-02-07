 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Highest Rate of Apprenticeship Starts: Exeter awarded City of Apprenticeships status!

Details
Hits: 599

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Exeter Officially Best City in England for Apprenticeships - #NAW2020

The City of Exeter has received national recognition for its exceptional recruitment of Apprentices. In a period where Apprenticeships starts have fallen, Exeter has bucked the national trend to sit at the top of the league table of the nation’s cities.

The report, produced by the Centre for Cities, looked at the looked at trends in Apprenticeship provision across the country. They recognized that the importance of Apprenticeships has been growing for some time. However, there has been a 26% reduction in starts since 2016. In some cases, cities had seen starts halve. In contrast, Exeter was only one of seven cities that saw a growth in starts.

Elena Magrini 100x100Elena Magrini Senior Analyst at Centre for Cities commented,

“Exeter now has the highest rate of Apprenticeship starts, this is almost ten times higher than the poorer performing cities we studied.”

“The city offers over 150 different Apprenticeships; they are providing a ladder of opportunity for young people and those already in work.”

"Partnership is at the heart of its success and Elena recognized this in her research. She said, “It’s essential that the local council, employers and providers work together to identify needs and opportunities in the city. Exeter has achieved this.”

On learning of the exceptional performance by Exeter, City & Guilds wanted to recognize the work done by the employers and providers of training in achieving its number one ranking.

Anna Sheard, Commercial Manager with City & Guilds said:

“City & Guilds group are delighted to join Exeter in celebrating their tremendous work and commitment to enabling high quality Apprenticeships. We look forward to working together for many years to come”

The event, held at Exeter Guildhall, was attended by the Rt Worshipful Lord Mayor Councillor Peter Holland, council leaders, training providers and Apprentices. Also present were representatives from over 30 key businesses from across the city including Exeter Chiefs, Rural Payments Agency, Exeter University and Pennon Group. Held in the middle of National Apprenticeship week and hosted by two current Apprentices, Tobias Cowan of Hepco Motion and Ella Hymans of Exeter College, it saw the presentation of a plaque recognizing the first city of its type to receive this accolade.  

Exeter College Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Mike Blakeley, who also chairs the Devon and Cornwall Training Provider Network, was in attendance at the event and said,

“For the exceptional work that goes on across the city to be recognized in this way is fantastic.

Advertisement

Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has created a new three-dimensional (3
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn croesawuâ€™r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grÅµp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Bywâ€™n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess

“The close working links between the council, businesses and educational establishments is what really makes things work. There is a huge appetite from both employers and young people to engage with Apprenticeships and we are fortunate to have such a progressive and vibrant offer to support them both.”

Dean Matthews, Operations Manager and PGL Training said

“Working in Apprenticeships is highly rewarding, building relationships with learners and employers is a passion of PGL Trainings and the fact we are part of such a thriving city of apprenticeships makes that not only even more rewarding but also easier on all parties!”

Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer Education + Training Skills said:

“ETS being one of the most long standing Education + Training providers in the South West we’re delighted to be involved in celebrating success of apprenticeships in Exeter yesterday. We are delighted to continue to be part of such a vibrant and forward thinking community of training providers offering high quality apprenticeships to our outstanding local employers.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week 2020 in the Foreign Office
Sector News
Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk
Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has created a new three-dimensional (3
£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn croesawu’r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Byw’n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess
HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
#NAW2020 (National Apprenticeship Week) celebrations got off to a flyi
Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge
Sector News
​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambit
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Farmer FE and the Golden Goose is now a featured video. 5 hours 4 minutes ago
Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 5 hours 5 minutes ago

Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Farmer FE and the Golden Goose

Muhammad Tariq
Muhammad Tariq has published a new article: Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners 13 hours 23 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page