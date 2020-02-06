 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Details
Hits: 287
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (SWAAN) as part of the business’ belief in and commitment to apprenticeship programmes.

The Apprenticeship Ambassador Network aims to raise awareness of how apprenticeship programmes meet the needs of employers, communities, and the economy as well as offering a route for both businesses and individuals to achieve success.

The SWAAN specifically aims to engage new businesses in the South West to commit to apprenticeships and inspire young people in the region to choose apprenticeships.

By becoming a part of SWAAN, Old Mill has become an Apprentice Ambassador, alongside 85 other well respected businesses and organisations, including Hargreaves Lansdown, Wessex Water, Thatchers and EDF, as well as the University of Exeter and a range of public bodies including the Royal Marines, Met Office and Wiltshire and Devon County Councils

SWAAN members come together to share good practice in apprenticeship delivery, to learn from each other and to develop new ideas for attracting, retaining and growing their individual apprenticeship programmes.

Membership is voluntary, but is a serious commitment, and will see Old Mill join fellow Ambassadors in supporting and influencing a wide range of key stakeholders including schools, colleges, local enterprise partnerships, new employers and their supply chains, trade associations and employment bodies. Old Mill will raise awareness of apprenticeships by organising events and initiatives, sharing insight and mentoring other employers in the area.

Ian Carlson, Managing Director at Old Mill said: “We work at the cutting edge of Accounting and Wealth Management, across a wide range of sectors, with a broad client portfolio. Our clients are ambitious, energetic businesses and individuals, and the key to providing them with outstanding service is to recruit and retain fantastic people with the same energy and ambition. And this is where the apprenticeship programme helps us immensely.”

Up to a third of those employed in Old Mill are working towards a professional qualification at any one time, with apprentices making up a significant part of this number.

Ian continues: “Our trainees represent the future of Old Mill, which is why we are delighted to support the apprenticeship programme, and to be part of the Ambassador network.

Another part of SWAAN is the Young Apprentice Ambassador Network (YAAN); a community of current and graduate apprentices who are proud of their apprenticeship experience and want to inspire others

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

These Young Apprentice Ambassadors promote apprenticeships to young people in the area by advocating the range of subjects, benefits, progression routes and extensive career opportunities they provide.

Ian continued: “We have a very successful apprenticeship programme at Old Mill, and will be looking to encourage our apprentices to become Young Apprentice Ambassadors, as we feel it is those that have been part of a successful scheme themselves who are best placed to demonstrate to others the benefits of apprenticeships in the region to businesses, individuals and the wider community.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com
Apprenticeships up for grabs
Sector News
Bishop Auckland College is marking National Apprenticeship Week in the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page