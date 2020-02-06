 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships up for grabs

Details
Hits: 328
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Bishop Auckland College is marking National Apprenticeship Week in the best possible way – by advertising its latest batch of job vacancies.

A number of employers the college supports with apprenticeship training are looking for their latest new recruits, and the adverts went live today.

The vacancies include two trainee chef positions at a pub and a bistro, an apprentice warehouse operative post at an electrical wholesaler, and apprenticeships in a nursery, letting agents and beauty salon. Engineering vacancies include CAD Advanced Apprenticeships in Newton Aycliffe and Barnard Castle, and Metal Fabricator Advanced Apprenticeships in Shildon and Bishop Auckland.

The announcement of the new jobs coincides with National Apprenticeship Week from February 3 to February 9, an annual celebration of apprenticeships.

Coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service, this year’s theme is ‘Look Beyond’, which aims to showcase the diversity and value apprenticeships bring to employers, apprentices and communities across England.

Among the many trainees already on Bishop Auckland College’s books and enjoying their apprenticeships are Harry Bell and Thomas Lavender, who do their day release at the college’s engineering training provider South West Durham Training in Newton Aycliffe.

Harry, 17, of Crook, is in the first year of his Advanced Apprenticeship in Engineering Technical Support, having decided an A level in engineering he was studying wasn’t for him.

He is training to be an Apprentice Design Engineer at Millmasters International in Newton Aycliffe, and when he has successfully completed his apprenticeship, will create tooling designs, design production machines and also be involved in creating their operating manuals.

Harry said: “I like the apprenticeship as I get to see both sides of the job - the college, academic part, but also I feel like I am contributing to the company when I am at work. I feel the work/college balance is right for me.”

Thomas, 20, of Billingham, is in the third year of his Advanced Apprenticeship – Design and Draughtsperson, which incorporates an HNC in engineering.

He had left school unsure whether to pursue an academic or vocational engineering route and said: “I chose a mix of the two and went and did a two year BTEC Level 3 in Engineering. When the opportunity of an apprenticeship as CAD designer came up locally, I took it.”

The opportunity was with M5Tec, a bespoke engineering design solutions company specialising in areas such as nuclear, oil and gas and renewable energies.

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

Thomas added: “As M5Tec have invested their time in me, and continue to do so, I feel I am an integral part of its ongoing growth.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page