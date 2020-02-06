 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Greta Thunberg Inspires Apprentices across the South Coast to #LookBeyond

Details
Hits: 305
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Local training provider, Aspire Training Team, has presented over 370 apprentices across the South Coast with Greta Thunberg’s latest book “No one is too small to make a difference” as part of National Apprenticeship week 2020.

Aspire Training Team is a prestigious training provider specialising in childcare but also covers business administration, leadership and management and customer service.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week is ‘Look Beyond’, and with inspiration from a 17 year old climate activist from Sweden, Aspire Training Team interpreted this theme as a ‘Look beyond right now and to the future’.

Aspire Training Team has taken various steps to become an environmentally friendly training provider and promotes sustainability to all learners registered on its courses. Thanks to their efforts they have recently been named as Plastic Free Champions by Surfers Against Sewage and Sobowastebusters.

Cheryl Hadland, Managing Director of Aspire Training Team commented:

“We are so proud of all of the conscious decisions our learners are making in a bid to protect the environment. Right now, the next generation are being taught how to teach the next generation… and we are responsible for that.  We need to teach our learners how to protect the environment for the sake of their future, and how”.

One of the first apprentices to receive the gift was Victoria Quillan, childcare apprentice at Tops Day Nurseries in Christchurch.

Victoria said: “Aspire always make sure that they are communicating well with me and always email me if there is information I need to be aware of. I feel so valued as an apprentice and love having the opportunity to teach the children and help them develop. I admire Greta Thunberg for what she has accomplished at such a young age. It’s amazing to think how much of an influence one person has had on the world… and that she is almost the same age as me! I think the gifts from Aspire Training Team this year are great.”

As a company, Aspire Training Team have been implementing changes to their practice to become sustainable and their apprentices have been very adaptable and supportive of this. The company has seen a massive decrease in the amount of single use plastics over the last couple years and have heavily reduced their carbon footprint.

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page