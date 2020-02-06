Attitudes to education: The teaching profession, higher education and foreign languages

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Attitudes to education and children’s services

Today (6 Jan) DfE have published the research report ‘Attitudes to education: British Social Attitudes Survey 2018’.

The report represents a broad survey of 3,000 adults across a range of subjects including the teaching profession, higher education and foreign languages in school.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

“Foreign languages are not only increasingly important to a modern, global economy; they also open up opportunities for young people. It’s clear that society recognises the value in having a language qualification in later life, which is why we are working to increase language uptake in schools.

“The introduction of the EBacc helped halt the decline in languages. Since 2010 the proportion of pupils studying a language at GCSE has risen from 40% to 47% in 2019. We recognise that we need to increase that further which is why we are creating a network of schools to spread best practice and introducing funding schemes like the Mandarin Excellence Programme.”

British public attitudes to education and children’s services: part of NatCen’s British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey.

Documents

Details

Reports contain answers to questions seeking to measure public attitudes to:

the role of schools

post-16 education

pre-school care and education

special educational needs and disability

child abuse and child protection

Published 27 November 2017

Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates

6 February 2020 Added 2018 survey report. 24 January 2019 Added 2017 survey report. 27 November 2017 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am Sector News Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West Sector News New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t