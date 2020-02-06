 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It’s train to train for apprentice sparky Robbie

Details
Hits: 309
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Five years ago, an apprentice electrician living in the Edinburgh area would have more than likely chosen to study at one of the local colleges. Fast forward to the present time and the implementation of the Borders Railway, and studying in the Borders has become just as viable an option for anyone living in and around the city.

This was the case for Robbie Neave, a junior electrical apprentice with John Noble Electrical, based in Bonnyrigg, Edinburgh, who is studying on the Electrical Installation Modern Apprenticeship programme, run by Borders College.

Robbie, who lives in Loanhead with his parents and brother, and started as an apprentice last year, decided to enrol on the programme after attending the College Open Day and being impressed with facilities on offer and the relaxed atmosphere of Borders life. The option of using the railway to travel was enough to make up his mind.

After collaborative working with training partners and employers, the Electrical Installation Modern Apprenticeship programme was adjusted to help support contractors in the Scottish Borders and surrounding areas.

With a mix of junior and adult apprentices, the course is delivered in a traditional apprenticeship style, as well as incorporating a distance learning element, and a new online delivery system was set up to accommodate this.

The course is also delivered on a weekly basis, as opposed to block release, and this suited Robbie in terms of flexibility and keeping in touch with his lecturers on a regular basis.

Asked about the course, Robbie commented:

“I looked at various colleges when first starting my apprenticeship and Borders College was the one which stood out for me. The relaxed atmosphere and excellent facilities, along with friendly and knowledgeable staff has made this place a great choice of study. But the big selling point for me personally was the availability of the railway for travelling. I also have a number of friends from my home area who are studying here, and who also use the railway on occasions so this a big bonus for me in terms of knowing people.”

Robbie plans to continue and complete his studies at Borders College and is looking forward to becoming a qualified electrician in the near future.

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page