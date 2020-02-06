 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College's Kaiden shows he's switched on by winning Welsh Electrical Apprentice of the Year

Details
Hits: 348
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Kaiden Ashun, an Electrical Installation learner at Cardiff and Vale College, has been crowned as the best electrical apprentice in the UK.

This week the College hosted the Welsh heats of the Sparks UK Electrical Apprentice of the Year competition at its Barry Campus. Kaiden came out on top, winning an impressive selection of equipment and will now go on to compete in the UK Finals in March.

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “Congratulations to Kaiden – beating all the competition to win the all-Wales heat of the Electrical Apprentice of the Year contest is no mean feat! I would also like to congratulate the College staff who have worked so hard to support Kaiden and train him up to such a high standard.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support form the European Social Fund.

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page