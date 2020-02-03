Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships

Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2020, LRG is delighted to review its progress with running successful apprenticeships over the last 12 months and celebrate the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with the company.

In the last 12 months, LRG has congratulated 63 employees who have completed their apprenticeships and continued to support the 123 members of staff currently in the process of completing theirs.

LRG also launched its new company induction in January 2019, which has been a roaring success, having seen 49 inductions taking place in four different locations, welcoming 542 members of staff into the business – a busy year for the Group Training Manager, Chris Wilkinson!

2019 also saw LRG pilot its new Leadership Academy, which was a huge success. As a result, LRG will be hosting a range of academy course dates throughout 2020.

All of these changes enabled the company to promote from within on a number of occasions last year, offering greater opportunities and career development for its existing staff force who, in return, are committed and invested in the success of the growing business. From property management to marketing, and sales and lettings to customer support, there really is an apprenticeship option here for everybody.

Katie Hamilton, Branch Manager of Leaders’ Bognor Regis branch, is currently studying towards her NAEA Level 3 Property Services – Sale of Residential Property apprenticeship. “I can’t speak more highly of the course and my trainer – he is very supportive and informative. The course itself is well structured and acts as a refresher covering plenty of aspects regarding my role within the property industry. I am now more than halfway through and feel I have done well throughout – I’m very much looking forward to the final outcome!”

Will Manuel, currently working towards a Level 3 apprenticeship in Digital Marketing, comments: “It’s been amazing to work in such a fun and dynamic team! I have been made to feel so welcome – the whole team has been really supportive in helping me learn everything I need to pass my apprenticeship and thrive in my role. My workload is varied, meaning I am constantly facing and overcoming new challenges.

I have also won the Marketing Cup – a nomination-based victory – twice since starting at LRG, and have been nominated in the Central Services’ Quarterly Awards which has been a great way of seeing that my work within the business is valued and appreciated.”

Louis Perkins and Kelly Williams, currently undertaking a CIPD Level 3 HR Support apprenticeship, also provided feedback on their experiences with LRG’s Apprenticeship programme so far.

Louis said: “The apprenticeship has given me the skills and knowledge I need to help me successfully complete my role, as well as enabling me to gain an industry-recognised qualification in the process. I can apply the things I am learning to my role most days, and use the knowledge I have gained to help me complete certain tasks.”

Kelly added: “I feel the apprenticeship has helped me gain a much better understanding of what I do and why I am doing them in my role, as opposed to just doing them. A lot of the material on the course is applicable to my role – it’s really varied and covers a broad range of topics, which has helped me to pass all of my assignments first time, so far!”

LRG would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of their staff involved in the Apprenticeship programme – the company is thrilled with the dedication you continue to show to your careers and look forward to working with many more employees – both current and prospective – in the future as we continue to grow the programme.