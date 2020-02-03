Barnsley Sports Academy crowned champions

Barnsley Sports Academy have been crowned champions of the English Colleges Football Association Premier Men's Group C.

The team excelled throughout the season under the guidance of Barnsley College’s Performance and Athlete Development Coach, Luke Forgione, winning nine of their eleven games.

Pre-season preparation helped the students get match fit, organised, and form a team bond as they competed in friendly games against professional football clubs, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Jordan Stacey, a Sport student and captain of the football team, said: “I can’t speak highly enough about how close everyone is, so this is superb and reward for everyone’s hard work. It’s been a real team effort and I’m happy that we stuck together and played our game.”

Luke added: “I’m delighted with the way things have gone, in what has been a very demanding season. It’s been a magnificent effort from every player involved, each one showed resilience and strength throughout the season. We have a young and hungry squad which will grow as a group and develop in the next couple of years.”

Barnsley College’s Sports Academy is open to talented sports students on any College course.

