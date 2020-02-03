Cambridge Regional College is in the top 10 Further Education colleges in England

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Cambridge Regional College is in the top 10 in a newly published league table of further education colleges in England.

The College is overall joint seventh in the country and has also been named best in the region.

The table, called the ‘NICDEX’, is compiled using official figures published by the Department for Education and shows the College has been awarded an impressive top 10 position out of almost 200 colleges nationally.

The news has been welcomed by Mark Robertson, Principal of CRC, who said:

“The figures showing we are seventh best in the country and number one in our region, is a brilliant result and proof of how hard our staff work, to provide an excellent educational experience for people of all ages living in the region.

“We strive to ensure our learners leave college as highly employable, work-ready individuals to fill demand from the regional business community.

“I would like to thank our dedicated staff, hard-working students and business partners for playing their part in this amazing result.”

The college, which has a campus in both Cambridge and Huntingdon, is above the national average in all four areas of nationally-gathered statistics including surveys of learners and employers.

Furthermore, the figures show that CRC is above average for students of all ages progressing on to further study, employment or higher education.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College Sector News According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the Sector News Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a