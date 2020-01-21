 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project

Details
Hits: 290
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
SERC International team was delighted to welcome Tajik State University of Law, Business and Politics staff. They are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project. From left to right: Gren Armstrong, International Development, InvestNI, Claire Henderson, Head of International Team, SERC, Abdurahim Juraev, Adviser on International Relations Development, Tajik State University of Business, Law and Politics, Mumin Sharifzoda, Rector, Tajik State University of Business, Law and Politics, Elaine McKeown, International Development Manager, SERC.

VISIT FROM TAJIK STATE UNIVERSITY OF LAW, BUSINESS AND POLITICS (TSULBP)

SERC International team was delighted to welcome Mr Mumin Sharifzoda, Rector of Tajik State University of Law, Business and Politics and Mr Abdurahim Juraev, Adviser on International Projects Development on their first visit to Northern Ireland. 

SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project focusing on sharing innovative best practices that will have a positive effect on both organisations, their students and staff. 

This Erasmus+ project will focus on TSULBP sharing their International Relations expertise with SERC to help them to broaden their International Development strategy. In return, SERC will share their expertise in the areas of work-based learning, staff continuous professional development and the use of technology to drive student engagement and improve outcomes.  This project will culminate in the development of a Collaborative Model to support future student mobility, research and best practice sharing.    

Ken Webb, Principal/Chief Executive of SERC said, “It was a real pleasure to welcome Mr Sharifzoda and Mr Juraev to SERC. This initial meeting has led to a real understanding of each other’s organisations, cultures and education strategy. I am looking forward to developing a long-term relationship that benefits both SERC and TSULBP.” 

Meanwhile, on his return to Tajikistan, Mr Sharifzoda expressed his thanks to the SERC team for hosting what he considered to be a very important step in the development of his university’s partnership with SERC.  Mr Sharifzoda commented, “We are really impressed with SERC’s business engagement strategy and how the College embeds enterprise and entrepreneurship into the curriculum, creating a culture of innovation and creativity which improves student employability skills, helping to equip them to succeed in the 21st Century.” 

SERC was the first College in the United Kingdom to become involved in Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility projects. This is the third such project which will extend SERC’s international collaborative activity to include 3 countries in the Central Asia region.  Claire Henderson, Head of International at SERC stated, “Our international partners give us a different perspective on education structures outside Europe, wider cultural awareness, helping the College to develop an international strategic approach that reflects global issues. We look forward to sharing our expertise with TSULBP whilst learning about their approach to international relations and reflecting on how SERC could encompass their expertise in the College’s international development model.” 

Advertisement

American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on

You may also be interested in these articles:

American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on
Sandwell College bolsters commitment to creative students with new partnership
Sector News
Creative students from Sandwell College will now have the chance to wo
ACCA launches wellbeing hub to support student mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Global accountancy qualification provider joins forces with new wellbe
Ofsted Annual Report 2018/19: Education, children’s services & skills
Sector News
Ofsted's Annual Report - @Ofstednews presents their findings for the a
Addressing the curriculum needs and challenges of new Ofsted Inspection framework
Sector News
Global crisis in educationBritannica Digital Learning has partnered wi
Planned ‘low-skilled’ immigration restrictions threaten economic growth and public services
Sector News
Today’s labour market statistics raise big questions over the govern
Quarter of employees believe bullying and harassment are overlooked
Sector News
New report from the CIPD calls on organisations to train managers to b
Toward a 'More Cohesive World' - Schools are under-preparing students for #futurejobs
Sector News
World Economic Forum @Davos #WEF20: 'Toward a More Cohesive World' re
Amanda Spielman launches Ofsted's Annual Report 2018/19
Sector News
Ofsted's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman discusses the quality of educ
Recognising the value of great teachers
Sector News
Today our blog looks at new recommendations we are setting out on tea

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page