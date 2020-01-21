 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Recognising the value of great teachers

Details
Hits: 250
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

Today our blog looks at new recommendations we are setting out on teacher pay, as well as the Education Secretary’s speech at the Education World Forum, and the annual report from Ofsted.

Teacher Pay

Today, Tuesday 21 January, we will publish evidence submitted to the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) to support its proposals to increase pay awards for teachers. 

The option we are recommending would see starting salaries rise nationally to £26,000. These proposals reflect the department’s ambition to both attract and retain great teachers in the years ahead.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

We want to make teaching attractive to the most talented graduates by recognising the prestige that we as a society place on the profession.

We have set out proposals to significantly raise starting salaries for new teachers to £26,000 next year, rising to £30,000 by September 2022, alongside above-inflation pay increases for senior teachers and school leaders. These mark the biggest reform to teacher pay in a generation.

Education World Forum

Yesterday, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson attended the Education World Forum in London where he made a speech leading on the call that education should be a universal right. 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

The UK has always been an outward-looking and global nation, with a proud history and record when it comes to education and innovation.

Just over a week from now, the UK will leave the EU. This is the perfect opportunity to march forward and be the global leader in educating children, young people and adults. Make no mistake, I want the UK to be the best place in the world to educate your child and make the most of people’s talents.

As we step out into the world, our doors are open and our ambitions are bold. We will continue to learn from those countries excelling in areas like maths and will share with others the lessons we have learned. We will place a bigger focus on further and technical education and will continue to welcome hundreds of thousands of the best and brightest international students to our world-class universities.

Achieving this comes by working in partnership with the rest of the world and that will not change. With world leading universities and one of the best school systems in the world, we are and will continue to be a global leader in education.

You can read the speech in full here.

Advertisement

American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on

Ofsted Report

Today, Ofsted is due to publish its annual report. The report shows that the great majority of schools, colleges, nurseries and child minders in England are rated Good or Outstanding, reflecting the hard work of teachers, leaders and support staff across the country.

The figures included in the report show that 86% of schools are judged to be Good or Outstanding, in addition to 96% of early years providers and 81% of further education and skills providers. There have also been notable improvements in children’s social work.

Ofsted’s new inspection framework is designed to ensure that all pupils benefit from a broad and ambitious curriculum and achieve good outcomes.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

This report shows that the majority of schools, nurseries and childminders, and colleges and other organisations delivering further education and training, are now rated as good or outstanding, and there have been improvements in children’s social work.

These improvements are only possible because of the hard work of those working in these professions striving for the best education and care for our young people.

But we are not complacent, and one of the key functions of a good regulator is that it highlights areas of concern and we will work with Ofsted, schools, local authorities and others to address the issues this report identifies.

You may also be interested in these articles:

American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on
Sandwell College bolsters commitment to creative students with new partnership
Sector News
Creative students from Sandwell College will now have the chance to wo
SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project
Sector News
VISIT FROM TAJIK STATE UNIVERSITY OF LAW, BUSINESS AND POLITICS (TSULB
ACCA launches wellbeing hub to support student mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Global accountancy qualification provider joins forces with new wellbe
Ofsted Annual Report 2018/19: Education, children’s services & skills
Sector News
Ofsted's Annual Report - @Ofstednews presents their findings for the a
Addressing the curriculum needs and challenges of new Ofsted Inspection framework
Sector News
Global crisis in educationBritannica Digital Learning has partnered wi
Planned ‘low-skilled’ immigration restrictions threaten economic growth and public services
Sector News
Today’s labour market statistics raise big questions over the govern
Quarter of employees believe bullying and harassment are overlooked
Sector News
New report from the CIPD calls on organisations to train managers to b
Toward a 'More Cohesive World' - Schools are under-preparing students for #futurejobs
Sector News
World Economic Forum @Davos #WEF20: 'Toward a More Cohesive World' re
Amanda Spielman launches Ofsted's Annual Report 2018/19
Sector News
Ofsted's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman discusses the quality of educ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page