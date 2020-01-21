Ofsted Annual Report 2018/19: Education, children’s services & skills

Ofsted's Annual Report - @Ofstednews presents their findings for the areas they inspect in early years childcare, schools, #FurtherEducation and #Skills and social care.

Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe said:

“In a time of immense change particularly in respect of apprenticeships, we should recognise that over three out of four independent training providers being good or outstanding is testimony to their excellent responsiveness and overall quality. ITPs have also changed over much faster than other providers to the new apprenticeship standards which are longer, harder and independently assessed. Moreover providers are adjusting to greater employer control and we believe that the EIF will increasingly identify that incredible progress is being made.

“AELP is investing significant resource in encouraging its members to achieve either of the top two grades. Our employer members are also clear that more read the entire inspection reports rather than just check the overall grade.”

In the light of the CI’s comments on where apprenticeships are being offered, Mark has added:

“We fully support employer choice, but this needs to include the 98% of non-levy payers and they need proper funding. The decline in SME funding is a major contributor to the fall in the vital first-step apprenticeships, access by young people and in some of the high tech sectors. Those areas that the government want to level up are crying out for these opportunities and it is easily solved with a separate adequate SME budget.”

The Annual Report looks at schools, early years, further education and skills and children’s social care for the academic year 2018 to 2019.

Ofsted’s findings are based on inspection evidence from more than 26,700 inspections of, and visits to, schools, colleges and providers of social care, early years and further education and skills. The report also draws on findings from our research and analysis this year.

