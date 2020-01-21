College of Haringey Enfield & North East London are helping to reduce youth violence with Makepeace

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Before Christmas, the @METPoliceUK visited @CollegeNELondon the College of Haringey Enfield & North East London (CONEL)’s Tottenham and Enfield Centres to deliver their Makepeace session as part of our Young Londoners Fund programme.

Makepeace is a presentation delivered by specially trained Metropolitan Police firearms officers to young people aged 11 and above, on the consequences of youth violence. Makepeace is designed for young adults growing up in London and provides an opportunity to discuss this vital issue and build trust between them and the police.

The sessions covered a number of topics such as the causes and consequences of youth violence, discussion of real-life case studies, footage from live incidents, basic first aid, how young people can help stop the violence and the work of Specialist Firearms Command (SCO19) in London.

Organiser of the event and CONEL’s Head of Learner Experience and Industry Placements, Anthony Robinson, said, “Sessions like this are great for two reasons. Firstly, they build a relationship between the young people who take part and the police who deliver them. Secondly, they spread awareness of not only the great work the Metropolitan police do but also the horrible effects that knife and gun crime have on the community. The sessions were a great success and all of the students gained something from them.”

Both sessions had the groups fully engaged and got great feedback. Level 3 Sports Student Kay Kyprianou, said, “I thought it was very informative. I think statistically it was shocking to see the level of crime and the effects these crimes have on people and their families. It made us more aware of the problems that crimes like this cause on a larger scale.”

Al Campbell, who led the session, said “It was great to have the opportunity to come down and speak to the students of CONEL. As armed officers we are on the frontline of dealing with knife crime and its victims. Throughout our presentation we use real life case studies and operational footage to deliver a message with an impact around the ongoing issue of serious youth violence and how we can work together to try and prevent it.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int Sector News Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti Sector News The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on