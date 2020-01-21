 
Investing in 'What Works' in further education and adult learning

Details
Sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and adult learning.

Documents

Investing in ‘what works’ activity in further education and adult learning: policy brief

PDF, 2.76MB, 17 pages

Details

The paper sets out:

  • the evidence for establishing a What Works Centre
  • the remit of a new centre
  • the level of investment needed and makes a recommendation to government

Find about more about the What Works initiative.

‘Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review’ outlining what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors is also available.

