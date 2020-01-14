 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College student dashes into New Year with silver medal from University athletics competition

Details
Hits: 359
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint at the Middlesex University athletics competition in London.

Shania Martlew, who studies Sport and Physical Activity at the Eastbourne campus, ran in the women's competition at the annual indoor finals at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

The competition took place towards the end of 2019 on Wednesday 4th December and featured over 30 athletes from universities and colleges in the South East.

The all-day competition consisted of five qualifying heats, with the winners and best runner-up going through to Final A, and the remaining fastest athletes competing in Final B.

Shania, who is also part of Eastbourne Rovers, ran a personal best time of 8.13 seconds to win her qualifying heat and was one-tenth of a second slower in Final A to clinch the silver medal.

The former Willingdon student said, “I was very happy with the silver medal and ecstatic that I ran my fastest ever time over 60 metres in the heats. I competed last year and finished fourth, so I’m really pleased with my improvement this year.

“It was a really tough field of competitors as a lot of the girls are already at university and have more experience than me, but it was an awesome day and I really enjoyed it.”

Advertisement

We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set
Imperial College partner with BBC to test the nationâ€™s intelligence
Sector News
How clever are you? Can you train yourself to be smarter? And is your

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set
NEW APP AIMS TO DRIVE REGULATION IN £2 BILLION PRIVATE TUITION SECTOR
Sector News
The private tutor market will be getting a boost with the launch of So
REED ANNOUNCES AN 89% SPIKE IN JOB APPLICATIONS ON FIRST MONDAY OF 2020
Sector News
REED, Britain’s leading recruitment firm, has revealed an 89% spike
Lectures from visiting inventor gives Havering College Construction and Engineering students food for thought
Sector News
Construction and Engineering students enjoyed insightful and forward-t
Making Bristol a Living Wage City
Sector News
The alliance of employers, the ‘Bristol Living Wage Action Group’,
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead
Imperial College partner with BBC to test the nation’s intelligence
Sector News
How clever are you? Can you train yourself to be smarter? And is your
South Eastern Regional College working to Take the Hospitality to New Heights
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is spearheading a new initiative
Special invitation for high achieving Prince’s Trust student
Sector News
A former London South East Colleges’ student and his tutor have atte
Japanese Hair and Beauty students visit celebrity make-up artist at CONEL
Sector News
On 9 December, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London
New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes
Sector News
At Bett 2020, see the new #AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo on s

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Justina Browne
Justina Browne has published a new article: Haringey Sixth Form College Students Help To Tackle Youth Violence in Haringey 13 hours 14 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 15 hours 4 minutes ago
video thumbnail

College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment...

Over the next decade public perspectives around education will change says Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ In the last 5...

Stefan Drew
College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment Predictions is now a featured video. 15 hours 8 minutes ago
College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment Predictions

College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment...

Over the next decade public perspectives around education will change says Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ In the last 5...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page