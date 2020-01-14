 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lectures from visiting inventor gives Havering College Construction and Engineering students food for thought

Details
Hits: 322
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Construction and Engineering students enjoyed insightful and forward-thinking lectures from inventor, entrepreneur and applied engineering designer, David Appleford.

David spoke to Level 3 Built Environment and Level 2 City & Guilds Carpentry students at Rainham about Modern Methods of Construction in the Building Industry, which focussed on novel approaches to be taken in the future in order to overcome housing shortages.

He then travelled to Quarles for a presentation to Engineering students titled Producing Subsea Hydrocarbons in the Deep Oceans. This was a thought-provoking talk about processing fluids on the seabed for transport to remote host facilities.

After the lectures, which were organised by Engineering Programme Manager Sunny Bamra, the students asked David perceptive and relevant questions.

Construction Programme Manager Alan Burgess said: “This has really given both sets of students something to think about with regards to the skills required in the future construction and employment landscape.

Advertisement

We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
East Sussex College student dashes into New Year with silver medal from University athletics competition
Sector News
An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint a
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
East Sussex College student dashes into New Year with silver medal from University athletics competition
Sector News
An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint a
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set
NEW APP AIMS TO DRIVE REGULATION IN £2 BILLION PRIVATE TUITION SECTOR
Sector News
The private tutor market will be getting a boost with the launch of So
REED ANNOUNCES AN 89% SPIKE IN JOB APPLICATIONS ON FIRST MONDAY OF 2020
Sector News
REED, Britain’s leading recruitment firm, has revealed an 89% spike
Making Bristol a Living Wage City
Sector News
The alliance of employers, the ‘Bristol Living Wage Action Group’,
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead
Imperial College partner with BBC to test the nation’s intelligence
Sector News
How clever are you? Can you train yourself to be smarter? And is your
South Eastern Regional College working to Take the Hospitality to New Heights
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is spearheading a new initiative
Special invitation for high achieving Prince’s Trust student
Sector News
A former London South East Colleges’ student and his tutor have atte
Japanese Hair and Beauty students visit celebrity make-up artist at CONEL
Sector News
On 9 December, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London
New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes
Sector News
At Bett 2020, see the new #AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo on s

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Justina Browne
Justina Browne has published a new article: Haringey Sixth Form College Students Help To Tackle Youth Violence in Haringey 13 hours 14 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 15 hours 4 minutes ago
video thumbnail

College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment...

Over the next decade public perspectives around education will change says Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ In the last 5...

Stefan Drew
College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment Predictions is now a featured video. 15 hours 7 minutes ago
College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment Predictions

College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment...

Over the next decade public perspectives around education will change says Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ In the last 5...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page