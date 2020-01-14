Special invitation for high achieving Prince’s Trust student

A former London South East Colleges’ student and his tutor have attended the official opening of the new Prince’s Trust South London Centre alongside His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and some other special guests.

Prince’s Trust supported student William O’Dwyer, 16, from Bromley and team leader Jane Myles found themselves on the official guest list due to their achievements on the programme.

William was chosen to attend because of the dramatic changes he made to his outlook on life during his course last year. He proved himself to be a remarkable representative for the Prince’s Trust Team programme, the College and his fellow teammates. Diagnosed with ADHD, William had undergone a difficult time at school with various behavioural issues leaving him with little confidence and low self-esteem. During his course at the College, he managed to find a turning point by learning how to change a bad mood by setting himself a time limit and not allowing negative thoughts to take charge.

William and Jane (who is one of the longest serving Prince’s Trust Team leaders in the south London area) were both given the opportunity to meet with the Prince’s Trust Founder and President along with other young people, supporters and staff. William was asked about what he had learned on the course and what he intends to do in the future - which is an apprenticeship in the conservation sector. Jane was asked about her work with the programme and she told him of the 17 teams she has led so far with over 200 young people whose lives she has helped to shape.

The new centre is an amazing new venue for young people across London to come together and build their confidence, gain skills and become more motivated about their future. Located in an area with some of the highest rates of violent crime in the capital, the new centre will provide a safe, secure and accessible space for those seeking support, training, advice and guidance, as well an environment for socialising and meeting new friends.

Other guests at the event included entrepreneur and Prince’s Trust Ambassador Emmanuel Balogun, TV presenter Ant Middleton, ‘Top Boy’ actor Ashley Walters, two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams and Group Chief Executive of the Prince’s Trust, Dame Martina Milburn.

After the event William said: “I was flabbergasted and in awe of being told I was invited to this event. Meeting HRH the Prince of Wales and so many other VIPs and inspirational people has made this the best day of my life so far.”

Jane added: “I feel truly honoured and privileged to have been here today and given the opportunity to talk about my work with the Prince’s Trust. The Prince has such a lovely manner that puts you immediately at ease; allowing you to speak freely while listening to what you have to say. Being extremely proud of all the achievements of our own team here at the College, I too feel this is one of the highest moments of my career so far.”

If you are between the ages of 16 and 18, and not sure about the career direction you would like to travel in, London South East Colleges can help. It runs three exciting 12-week Prince’s Trust programmes each year to help develop confidence, social and team-building skill – aimed at improving prospects for further training or employment. Visit LSEC.ac.uk for more information.