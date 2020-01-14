New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes

At Bett 2020, see the new #AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo on stand FS25. Kaligo combines years of neuroscientific research with the latest AI technology and is a new tool that will help teachers highlight handwriting difficulties in a few minutes. Teachers choose their preferred handwriting scheme and either a pre-set lesson or set their own lesson for their pupils.

Pupils progress using a self-paced approach, then Kaligo displays a series of real-time arrows and colours on the screen to show the child if they are on track with their writing. If their strokes are accurate the green colour indicates success, if they are not correct the red arrows show the child how they can get on track. Kaligo then provides teachers with records of each child’s ability to write and will also monitor their ongoing progress, giving teachers a true picture of a child’s current writing skills.

This new development is set to revolutionise how younger children learn the fundamentals of handwriting. Through Kaligo teachers can deliver the lesson, provide instant and individual interventions, as well as actively monitor the progress for every child in the class. All without adding to their workload.

Developed over the last 6 years by researchers at the Laboratory IRISA/INSA, Kaligo has collected and analysed 15,000 handwriting strokes. It this machine learning which provides pupils with real-time, automated and corrective feedback. Each handwriting stroke is analysed based upon shape, direction and order, and identifies any difficulties children as young as age 3 may have with forming letters, numbers or even if they have an issue with pencil control.

“Kaligo gives us much more than a handwriting app. Kaligo enables our pupils to progress at their own pace using our chosen handwriting scheme.” said Claire Jones, Deputy Head at Layton Primary where the tool has been successfully piloted.

Kaligo then stores the data so teachers can easily monitor progress and provides teachers with the deep dive knowledge they need through its constant classroom assessment.

With Kaligo, pupils find handwriting more fun as the colourful and intuitive screens on tablets most pupils are already familiar with, making the task of handwriting more exciting.

Faisal Hamid, Director at Kaligo explains:

“The AI technology checks the strokes the child writes around the letter or number on the screen. By analysing how and where the strokes are placed the technology shows the child how to auto-correct their work. By the same method, it also highlights whether there are any issues with the formation of a particular letter or number. Teachers who have piloted Kaligo said that it’s what they have been waiting for and it offers teachers a new insight into the neuro processes a child goes through whilst writing.”

The ongoing individual assessment and interventions means that there is no need for daily checking, and there is no impact on teachers’ workloads. Results and records are analysed and updated automatically, then they are stored in the Kaligo teacher portal, saving many hours of teacher’s admin time.

“The real time feedback allows students to work independently yet self-correct their work and as a result we are seeing impressive results with written work in their textbooks. It doesn’t just tell teachers the letters or numbers that they can’t write yet, it tells them exactly where the pupil is struggling. Teachers can immediately put the correct intervention in place to help the child improve, then easily track their progress. It’s quick and straightforward and easy to manage within the daily school routine.” Abdul Chohan, a teacher of 17 years, EdTech Consultant and former Principal.

Approved by the DfE Hungry Little Minds campaign, Kaligo has also been recognised by many awards organisations, including the GESS Education Awards and has also been selected as a finalist in the BETT Awards 2020 for Early Years and Educational Apps. Kaligo is a member of the National Handwriting Association and a member of the latest cohort of the UCL Educate programme.