Coleg Cambria is woof and ready to open new dog grooming salon and academy

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@COLEGCAMBRIA has launched a new a dog grooming salon and training academy

The Collar and Comb Dog Grooming Academy at the college’s Llysfasi site will be formally unveiled with a seminar hosted by Julie Harris, co-founder of The Groomer’s Spotlight website.

With more than 35 years’ experiences in the sector, Julie is one of the most respected names in the world of dog grooming and will discuss the topic: Canine Anatomy, Coat and Skin.

Wendy Murray, a Dog Grooming Lecturer at Cambria, said the decision to transform the previous dog grooming space into a working salon provides learners with valuable experience.

“The salon and training academy will give our students the best of both worlds,” said Wendy.

“There will be classroom theory and time spent in the salon will enable understanding of practical real-life situations that will develop the skills and knowledge essential for working as a professional dog groomer.”

She added: “To have Julie Harris deliver a seminar here is a huge honour, she is one of my personal inspirations and extremely knowledgeable in all things grooming so I’m very proud.

“Our students will gain so much from this experience; many are new to dog grooming and won’t have been to an event like this before.”

Collar and Comb is already attracting customers and is well-equipped with the latest technology, providing a first-class service in a warm, welcoming environment.

The seminar will discuss dog handling and explore how dog groomers can best build a harmonious relationship with the animals.

“Julie will talk about what signs to look for, how to interpret them and the best way to adjust your handling accordingly,” said Wendy.

“By understanding the canine anatomy and the function and structure of its skin we can improve every groom and help to heal and improve skin and coat problems, from lumps and bumps to other issues.

“All of this is designed to help professional and student groomers develop their understanding, and it will positively affect their work in the salon.”

The seminar takes place in the Conference Centre at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi on January 27 from 10am-4pm.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ Sector News An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint a Sector News A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set